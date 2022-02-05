Hrithik Roshan holds rumored girlfriend Saba Azad’s hand as they head out for dinner – WATCH

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan was seen with actor-musician Saba Azad. The two had gone out for supper at a Mumbai restaurant and were being photographed as they walked to their car. As they walked through the paparazzi, Hrithik even held her hand.

Saba wore a loose peach top and baggy jeans with her long hair left loose, while Hrithik wore a white tee and beige pants with a check shirt and cap.

A video of them exiting the restaurant was shared by a paparazzi account. In the comments area, several of his supporters inquired about her. "Are they dating?" a fan inquired. "New girlfriend?" inquired another.

Last month, the two got together to celebrate Hrithik's sister Sunaina's 50th birthday. Sussanne shared a glimpse of Sunaina's birthday feast on her Instagram stories.

She shared two pictures with her and Hrithik and wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you Always. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

Hrithik is now working on ‘Vikram Vedha’, his next film. In the film, he plays Vedha, a gangster, while Saif Ali Khan plays Vikram, a police officer. On his birthday last month, he unveiled the first look from the film. He was wearing a kurta and had a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair in the photo. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf play significant parts in the film.

He'll also be seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of War, is directing the film.

Saba is presently starring as Parvana Irani in the SonyLiv series ‘Rocket Boys’.