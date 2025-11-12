Viral video: Hrithik Roshan admits 'being blessed to be loved' by Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan breaks down at mom's prayer meet, Hridaan Roshan says...

Farah Ali Khan shared a reel of the prayer meet, attended by friends and family members, paying conodelence and remembering the late actress as a 'warm and gracious' wife, mother, and nani.

The Khan family, the Roshan family, and several other friends came together for Zarine Khan's prayer meet on Monday, November 10. Zarine and Sanjay Khan's elder daughter, Farah Khan Ali, dropped a reel on Instagram, with a long note, in honour of her mother. The video features moments from the prayer meet and speeches by attendees, in remembrance of Zarine. Everyone who attended the meet bowed down to the huge portrait of Zarine; a photo of Sai Baba can also be seen beneath it. When Sanjay Khan and others were remembering the persona of Zarine, recalling her kindness, Sussanne couldn't hold herself, and she broke down.

What stood out from the meet was the condolences paid by Zarine's former son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan and grandson Hridaan Roshan. Hrithik, keeping it minimal, walked to the podium and shared his thoughts about her love that didn't stop even after his relationship with Sussanne ended. Hrithik said, "It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you." Even Hridaan Roshan earned applause when he addressed his nani's qualities: "She carried this calmness, this kindness, that made everyone around care for," Hridaan said, and Hrithik looked at him in awe.

Watch the viral video of Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Farah Khan Ali shared the reel with a long note that says, "She was my world, or so I thought… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard — irrespective of class, social status, or faith. To her, all were equal, and all equally important. I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I’m also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century, because every moment of that time was precious."

