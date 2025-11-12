Viral video: Hrithik Roshan admits 'being blessed to be loved' by Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan breaks down at mom's prayer meet, Hridaan Roshan says...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey

Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...

Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...

Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far

Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time?

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan admits 'being blessed to be loved' by Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan breaks down at mom's prayer meet, Hridaan Roshan says...

Farah Ali Khan shared a reel of the prayer meet, attended by friends and family members, paying conodelence and remembering the late actress as a 'warm and gracious' wife, mother, and nani.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan admits 'being blessed to be loved' by Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan breaks down at mom's prayer meet, Hridaan Roshan says...
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan at Zarine Khan's prayer meet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Khan family, the Roshan family, and several other friends came together for Zarine Khan's prayer meet on Monday, November 10. Zarine and Sanjay Khan's elder daughter, Farah Khan Ali, dropped a reel on Instagram, with a long note, in honour of her mother. The video features moments from the prayer meet and speeches by attendees, in remembrance of Zarine. Everyone who attended the meet bowed down to the huge portrait of Zarine; a photo of Sai Baba can also be seen beneath it. When Sanjay Khan and others were remembering the persona of Zarine, recalling her kindness, Sussanne couldn't hold herself, and she broke down. 

What stood out from the meet was the condolences paid by Zarine's former son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan and grandson Hridaan Roshan. Hrithik, keeping it minimal, walked to the podium and shared his thoughts about her love that didn't stop even after his relationship with Sussanne ended. Hrithik said, "It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you." Even Hridaan Roshan earned applause when he addressed his nani's qualities: "She carried this calmness, this kindness, that made everyone around care for," Hridaan said, and Hrithik looked at him in awe. 

Watch the viral video of Zarine Khan's prayer meet 

Farah Khan Ali shared the reel with a long note that says, "She was my world, or so I thought… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard — irrespective of class, social status, or faith. To her, all were equal, and all equally important. I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I’m also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century, because every moment of that time was precious."

Also read: Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time?
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour him
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health'
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE