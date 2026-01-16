Sri Lanka or India? ICC to reveal final schedule for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches after BCB meeting
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Who gained from reunion of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of NCP?
'He will be rusty...': R Ashwin tears into Gautam Gambhir-led management over Arshdeep Singh exclusion
Viral video: Honey Singh breaks silence after facing backlash for 'gaadi mein s*x karo' remark at Delhi concert, says 'insaan ek galtiyon ka putla hai'
Meet Irina Ghose, Microsoft veteran, who joins Anthropic as MD of Claude AI India; Know her education, career and more
Javed Akhtar reveals how his grandmother ended his religious education: 'I wish our leaders had one-tenth of her sensibility'
BMC Elections 2026: Why did Uddhav–Raj Thackeray alliance falter? Did identity politics fail? How can they woo 'Maratha Manoos' now?
Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh: School teacher Birendra Kumar Dey's house set on fire in Sylhet district, video circulates on social media, watch
Who is first winner of Mumbai BMC Election 2026? Meet winner from Dharavi Ward 183, check her net worth, education and more
Dhanush to not marry Mrunal Thakur on Valentine's Day? Insider calls their wedding rumours 'fake, completely baseless'
BOLLYWOOD
Honey Singh has issued an apology after making obscene remark "gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein' at his Delhi concert. Claiming that he was misrepresenred, the singer-rapper has said that he wanted to promoto safe sex in the Gen-Z audience in the OTT language that they easily understand.
Popular singer-rapper Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for his viral remark 'gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein' during a concert in Delhi. On Thursday, Jan 15, he released a video and a written note to express his apology through his social media handle. In his video message, Honey Singh claimed that his remark had been edited and misrepresented. A few minutes later, he shared a written statement, stating, "I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it."
Honey Singh said he wanted to promote safe sex among Gen-Z
He further added, "My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologists and sexologists who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch."
Concluding his statement, Singh said, "However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions. Yours one and only Yo Yo Honey Singh."
Honey Singh's obscene remark at his Delhi concert
For the unversed, Honey Singh landed himself in controversy after he made an objectionable comment at his recent live concert in Delhi. In a viral video, he was seen saying, "Behen**d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condom guys, please. Play safe (F**k, Delhi's cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s*x in the car in Delhi's cold. Use ccondom guys, please. Play safe)." The rapper was brutally trolled and slammed for his "vulgar, obscene" remarks, stating that he shouldn't have made such indecent remarks at public places, being a celebrity.
READ | Dhanush to not marry Mrunal Thakur on Valentine's Day? Insider calls their wedding rumours 'fake, completely baseless'