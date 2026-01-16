FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Honey Singh breaks silence after facing backlash for 'gaadi mein s*x karo' remark at Delhi concert, says 'insaan ek galtiyon ka putla hai'

Honey Singh has issued an apology after making obscene remark "gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein' at his Delhi concert. Claiming that he was misrepresenred, the singer-rapper has said that he wanted to promoto safe sex in the Gen-Z audience in the OTT language that they easily understand.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Honey Singh breaks silence after facing backlash for 'gaadi mein s*x karo' remark at Delhi concert, says 'insaan ek galtiyon ka putla hai'
Honey Singh issues apology after obscene remark at Delhi concert
Popular singer-rapper Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for his viral remark 'gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein' during a concert in Delhi. On Thursday, Jan 15, he released a video and a written note to express his apology through his social media handle. In his video message, Honey Singh claimed that his remark had been edited and misrepresented. A few minutes later, he shared a written statement, stating, "I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it."

Honey Singh said he wanted to promote safe sex among Gen-Z

He further added, "My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologists and sexologists who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch."

Concluding his statement, Singh said, "However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions. Yours one and only Yo Yo Honey Singh."

Honey Singh's obscene remark at his Delhi concert

For the unversed, Honey Singh landed himself in controversy after he made an objectionable comment at his recent live concert in Delhi. In a viral video, he was seen saying, "Behen**d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condom guys, please. Play safe (F**k, Delhi's cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s*x in the car in Delhi's cold. Use ccondom guys, please. Play safe)." The rapper was brutally trolled and slammed for his "vulgar, obscene" remarks, stating that he shouldn't have made such indecent remarks at public places, being a celebrity.

