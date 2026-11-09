Viral video: Home Minister Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana witth family, netizens laugh on RW: 'Lord Rama is bigger than Modi, BJP'

Home Minister Amit Shah took his family to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, leaving the right-wingers, who were spreading negativity against the film, fuming and puzzled.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has gripped the nation, and even Amit Shah couldn't ignore it. On Diwali, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen watching Ramayana with his family. Amit, along with his son, ICC chairman Jay Shah, was seen heading out of Ahmedabad's P Square cinemas, and their videos went viral. While leaving, Amit and Jay even interacted with their followers and posed for pics as well. Amit and Jay's video from the Ramayana screening left a few netizens laughing, and others puzzled. The Modi bhakts, or the right-wingers who were spreading negativity about the film, are now confused.

Watch the viral video of Amit Shah

Home Minister watched #Ramayana movie with family Now what will Kattar Chattar RW's do now? Boycott Amit Shah? https://t.co/gljhDk9VTE — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 8, 2026

Ab kya Amit Shah ko ban karenge? Netizens drop funny comments

The netizens went ROFL over Amit Shah's video, ridiculing RW and BJP fans. An internet user wrote, "Looks like BJP is disconnected from its core voters." Another internet user wrote, "Initially we thought Namit Malhotra threw some chillar dollars towards these RW idiots to post a few promotional tweets ... But now it seems they have been hired as dihadi majdoors to defend this filthy movie 24 x 7. Manoj Muntashir ko Adipurush ke liye utne joote nahin padte agar wo chup rehta, but he went on an overdrive defending this blasphemy .... In bike hue RW traitors ka haal Manoj Muntashir se bhi bura hoga." One of the internet users wrote, "Let them boycott. Most RW Hindu shers outraging against this movie are cutie pies." A netizen wrote, "Lord Rama is much bigger than mere mortals Amit and Modi. Remember, Hindus made BJP; it’s not the other way round. A troll who can get sold out for a few rupees can never understand Hindu beliefs and culture."

Also read: Not Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, but Ranbir Kapoor creates HISTORY with THIS record in Bollywood

About Ramayana Rs 500 crore weekend

Released in cinemas on November 5, till now, Ramayana has grossed Rs 499 crore worldwide. On Monday, November 9, the film is expected to go riot and earn around Rs 90 crore net in India. Ramayana Part One will be followed by Part Two, releasing in cinemas in 2028.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'