FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth

AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt

Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'

Ram Gopal Varma snaps at Ramayana critics, haters of Ranbir, Yash

Govardhan Puja 2026: Today or Tomorrow? Check date, time, muhurat, how to worship

Govardhan Puja 2026: Today or Tomorrow?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Home Minister Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana with family, netizens laugh on RW: 'Lord Rama is bigger than Modi, BJP'

Home Minister Amit Shah took his family to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, leaving the right-wingers, who were spreading negativity against the film, fuming and puzzled.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

Viral video: Home Minister Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana with family, netizens laugh on RW: 'Lord Rama is bigger than Modi, BJP'
Amit Shah, poster of Ramayana (Image source: Screengrab, file photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has gripped the nation, and even Amit Shah couldn't ignore it. On Diwali, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen watching Ramayana with his family. Amit, along with his son, ICC chairman Jay Shah, was seen heading out of Ahmedabad's P Square cinemas, and their videos went viral. While leaving, Amit and Jay even interacted with their followers and posed for pics as well. Amit and Jay's video from the Ramayana screening left a few netizens laughing, and others puzzled. The Modi bhakts, or the right-wingers who were spreading negativity about the film, are now confused. 

Watch the viral video of Amit Shah 

Ab kya Amit Shah ko ban karenge? Netizens drop funny comments

The netizens went ROFL over Amit Shah's video, ridiculing RW and BJP fans. An internet user wrote, "Looks like BJP is disconnected from its core voters." Another internet user wrote, "Initially we thought Namit Malhotra threw some chillar dollars towards these RW idiots to post a few promotional tweets ... But now it seems they have been hired as dihadi majdoors to defend this filthy movie 24 x 7. Manoj Muntashir ko Adipurush ke liye utne joote nahin padte agar wo chup rehta, but he went on an overdrive defending this blasphemy .... In bike hue RW traitors ka haal Manoj Muntashir se bhi bura hoga." One of the internet users wrote, "Let them boycott. Most RW Hindu shers outraging against this movie are cutie pies." A netizen wrote, "Lord Rama is much bigger than mere mortals Amit and Modi. Remember, Hindus made BJP; it’s not the other way round. A troll who can get sold out for a few rupees can never understand Hindu beliefs and culture."

Also read: Not Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, but Ranbir Kapoor creates HISTORY with THIS record in Bollywood

 

About Ramayana Rs 500 crore weekend

Released in cinemas on November 5, till now, Ramayana has grossed Rs 499 crore worldwide. On Monday, November 9, the film is expected to go riot and earn around Rs 90 crore net in India. Ramayana Part One will be followed by Part Two, releasing in cinemas in 2028.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Slugfest Over AQI: Delhi minister accuses AAP of setting fire to Punjab paddy fields
Slugfest Over AQI: Delhi minister accuses AAP of setting fire to Punjab paddy f
Sheikh Hasina wants fresh passport, identity card ahead of Bangladesh return: Report
Sheikh Hasina wants fresh passport, identity card ahead of Bangladesh return
AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth
AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt
Viral video: Home Minister Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana with family, netizens laugh on RW: 'Lord Rama is bigger than Modi, BJP'
Viral video: Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana with family
Govardhan Puja 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI banks open or closed on November 9?
Govardhan Puja 2026: Are banks open or closed on November 9?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement