Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

The Bollywood stars came together last night at the launch of Reliance's Jio Plaza Launch on Tuesday night. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the celebrities who attended the gala event.

Now, a video has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, which suggests a few officials asking Salman to walk the ramp, just like other actors at the launch event. It seems that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star refused them as he is seen with his wicked smile and moving away from the ramp.

Redditors even have found a solid conclusion as to why Salman declined to walk the ramp as netizens think it is because of his orange pants that he wore for the event, along with a black t-shirt and black blazer. One of the Reddit users even wrote, "They tried to use him and make a moment on ramp. He escaped smartly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is awaiting the release of his action-packed entertainer Tiger 3, which hits theatres in India on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali. On Wednesday, the superstar announced on his social media that the advance bookings of the much-awaited spy thriller will start this Sunday, November 5, and the first show screenings will begin at 7 am on Diwali.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced on Wednesday that Tiger 3 will release in key overseas markets, including USA, UAE, GCC, Europe, UK and Africa, a day earlier on November 11. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan, the Salman Khan-starrer is the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.



