Viral video: Hema Malini shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra, fans get furious on actress for THIS reason: 'Pati bimar hai, aur yeh..'

Days after hospitalisation, Hema Malini was spotted at the airport. While posing for the photo, paps asked her about the health status of Dharmendra. Read on to know her reply.

Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra (89) was recently hospitalised, and was moved to ICU after he complained breathlessness. On October 31, the Sholay actor was admitted to Brech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The visit was was described as a routine medical check-up, given his age. As hospital staff indicated, he was kept under close observation, and his vital parameters (heart rate, blood pressure, urine output) were reported as stable by the hospital.

Now, his second wife, Hema Malini also shared a major update realted to his health, and it's nothing less than a piece of good news. On Monday, the Seeta aur Geeta actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as she stepped out of her car, to walk towards the premises, paps started clicking her. Hema asked the photographers about their well-being, and then they asked her, "Sir kaise hai?" Hema didn't say anything, but she noded positively, while joining hands, indicating that he's alright and stable. This indeed is a sigh of relief for Dharam fans.

Netizens are angry at Hema Malini

Soon, the video went viral, and several netizens reacted to the news. A cybercitizen wrote, "Isse kya pata sir kaise hai. Isse toh apne aap se hi fursat nahi." Another netizen wrote, "Pati bimar hai aur ye nikal gaye bahar." One of the netizens wrote, "Sir inke saath nahi rehte."

Bobby Deol on Dharmendra living with his first wife

In an interview with ABP Live, Bobby was asked to share his views on Dharmendra's being a loner's social media posts. The Gupt actor added, "My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They’re also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”

Bobby admitted that Dharmendra goes 'overboard', and doesn't understand how people will take his social media posts. "Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. He shares what he’s feeling with everyone… Sometimes he goes overboard, and then I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart." On the work front, he will be seen in Ikkis.