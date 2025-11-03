Viral video: Hema Malini papped at airport, shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra, fans react

Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...
ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here
Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video
Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'
Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEALED
Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online
Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma
US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'
BOLLYWOOD
Days after hospitalisation, Hema Malini was spotted at the airport. While posing for the photo, paps asked her about the health status of Dharmendra. Read on to know her reply.
Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra (89) was recently hospitalised, and was moved to ICU after he complained breathlessness. On October 31, the Sholay actor was admitted to Brech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The visit was was described as a routine medical check-up, given his age. As hospital staff indicated, he was kept under close observation, and his vital parameters (heart rate, blood pressure, urine output) were reported as stable by the hospital.
Now, his second wife, Hema Malini also shared a major update realted to his health, and it's nothing less than a piece of good news. On Monday, the Seeta aur Geeta actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as she stepped out of her car, to walk towards the premises, paps started clicking her. Hema asked the photographers about their well-being, and then they asked her, "Sir kaise hai?" Hema didn't say anything, but she noded positively, while joining hands, indicating that he's alright and stable. This indeed is a sigh of relief for Dharam fans.
Watch the video