Viral video: Hema Malini papped at airport, shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra, fans react

Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra (89) was recently hospitalised, and was moved to ICU after he complained breathlessness. On October 31, the Sholay actor was admitted to Brech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The visit was was described as a routine medical check-up, given his age. As hospital staff indicated, he was kept under close observation, and his vital parameters (heart rate, blood pressure, urine output) were reported as stable by the hospital.

Now, his second wife, Hema Malini also shared a major update realted to his health, and it's nothing less than a piece of good news. On Monday, the Seeta aur Geeta actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as she stepped out of her car, to walk towards the premises, paps started clicking her. Hema asked the photographers about their well-being, and then they asked her, "Sir kaise hai?" Hema didn't say anything, but she noded positively, while joining hands, indicating that he's alright and stable. This indeed is a sigh of relief for Dharam fans.

