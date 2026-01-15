FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Hema Malini gets insulted, humiliated by senior citizen, actress-politician's reaction fumes netizens: 'BJP walon mein ghamand bahut hai'

Hema Malini arrived at the polling booth to cast her vote. However, she had to face an epic embarrassing moment when a senior citizen confronted her.

Simran Singh

Jan 15, 2026

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini fulfilled her duty by casting her vote in the BMC election, but she wasn't prepared to face the wrath of the public. On January 15, Thursday, Hema was captured outside the voting booth. She proudly showed her inked finger to the paps and then even spoke to the media person, but she was interrupted by a senior citizen who had his share of grievances. The man, mostly in his early-60s, lashed out at the actress for the mismanagement and lack of coordination from the volunteers of the polling booth. The elder man complained to Hema that he's been standing from 7.30 am to cast his vote, and it took him 2 hours to complete the task. 

Why was Hema Malini insulted?

The senior citizen called out that there is zero accountability, "I'm 60 years old. There's chaos. I'm standing from 7.30 and at 9.30 I voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable, and even a local BJP worker is not there." He was interrupted by Hema's staff, but the elder guy continued expressing his discontent with the government officials' lapses. "Yeh jo cover kar raha hai, woh BJP ka aadmi hai." Hema lost her cool, and she shut him down, saying, "Okay, keep quiet now." She even asked her staff member to move him away from the cameras. 

Watch the viral video

Netizens' reactions to Hema Malini's trolling

Soon the video went viral, and netizens sympathised with the senior citizen. They also found Hema quite rude and further trolled her. "Yeh BJP walon mein ghamand bahut hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "We should never elect these actors as our leaders." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaha Jaya Bachchan ko hona chaiye tha."

A few days back, another video of a 'disinterested, arrogant' Hema Malini giving medals to sportspersons went viral. Hema was seen presenting awards to winners of a sports tournament, and her stone-face, stiff reaction throughout the event irked netizens.

