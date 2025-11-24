FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

Hema Malini and Esha Deol were seen with folded hands as they were captured in their car outside the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai after Dharmendra's last rites. The other members of the Deol family also looked devastated after the late actor's funeral.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Veteran superstar Dharmendra, nicknamed the 'He-Man of Bollywood', has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Dharmendra's first wife was Prakash Kaur, with whom he tied the knot in 1954 when he was just 19 years old. He shared two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters - Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol, with her.

In 1980, Dharmendra tied the knot again with Hema Malini and the couple had two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema and Esha were seen with folded hands as they were captured in their car outside the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai after Dharmendra's last rites. The other members of the Deol family also looked devastated after the late actor's funeral.

As Dharmendra's death news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor among others reached the Pawan Hans Crematorium to show their support towards the Deol family.

The veteran actor, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in November first week, was discharged two weeks ago after he showed recovery. He was recovering at his Juhu residence. He was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. However, on Monday, he breathed his last.

After making his acting debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, Dharmendra went on to deliver iconic performances in classics and commercially acclaimed films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life In A Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across decades.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

