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Viral video: Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan, daughter Ahana Deol breaks down - Watch

Hema Malini appeared visibly emotional as she accepted Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu with tears in her eyes on behalf of her late husband Dharmendra. The poignant moment also broke Ahana Deol down as she was seen tearing up while remembering her father.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 07:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan, daughter Ahana Deol breaks down - Watch
Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan
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Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini turned emotional at the Padma Awards 2026 in Delhi as she accepted the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra. The honour was conferred by the President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of Dharmendra’s iconic and enduring contribution to Indian cinema. The late superstar breathed his last on November 24 last year.

Hema Malini arrived at the ceremony in an elegantly embroidered light pink saree and was accompanied by her daughter, Ahana Deol. As Dharmendra's name was announced at the event, Hema folded her hands in greeting before making her way to the stage. The veteran actor appeared visibly emotional while accepting the honour, with tears in her eyes. The poignant moment also broke Ahana down, as she was seen tearing up while remembering her father during the ceremony.

Ahead of the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony, Hema Malini had spoken about the significance of the honour for the family following the passing of Dharmendra. She told Hindustan Times, "It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us."

Dharmendra was widely regarded as one of the greatest, most successful, and iconic actors in Hindi cinema. Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he worked in over 300 films across six decades. Some of his biggest blockbusters and critically acclaimed films were Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke, among others.

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