Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi REACTS to Love Gill's game in Bigg Boss 20, amid affair rumours: 'Woh show mere liye important...'

Gurpreet Ghuggi, who was linked to Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill, was asked to react to her game. His reply has left the internet divided.

Punjabi actress Love Gill and her questionable equation with ScoutOP have become the biggest highlight of Bigg Boss 20. Love Gill is getting bashed and also support from netizens, but what about her co-star, Gurpreet Ghuggi? Recently, the Punjabi icon Ghuggi attended a public event at a school in Ludhiana. Before leaving the venue, he acknowledged the media's presence and even interacted with the reporters. One of the journalists asked him to comment on Love Gill, who's in Bigg Boss 20. Ghuggi's reply left the media and even the internet confused.

What did Gurpreet Ghuggi say about Love Gill?

When the reporter asked Ghuggi to comment on Love Gill's journey in Salman Khan's show, he replied in Punjabi, "Main woh show dekhta hi nahi hoon. Mere liye woh show important nahi hai. Samaaj mein aur bade mudde hain. Main hairaan hoon ki aap show dekhte ho. Television dekhne ka time hai aapke pass. Main balihaar jaata hu aap par (I don't watch that show. It is not important for me. There are several serious issues in the society. I'm shocked that you still have time to watch television)."

Watch the viral video

Ghuggi further added, "Entertainment industry bahut peeche hai. Samaaj mein bahut bade mudde hain jo iss waqt discussion karvale hain. Bhagwan sukh-shanti bakshe, aur sabko izzat, mann aur aman ki roti deve. Humare bache grow kare, Punjab tarike kare. Bahut shukirya aap sabka (Entertainment should be the last to discuss. There are other burning issues of society that need to be discussed. May God bless respect, happiness, and peace to all. May our kids grow well, and Punjab prosper. Thank you so much everyone)."

The haunting past of Ghuggi and Gill

For the unversed, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Love Gill were rumoured to be in a relationship. Gossipmongers even stated that Gill was pregnant with Ghuggi's child, but she had an abortion and took Rs 5 crore as a settlement. However, none of the rumours were verified by either party. Recently, Ghuggi reacted to these rumours and warned of legal action. Read this story here.