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Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'

Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair with Love Gill

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Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'

Gurpreet Ghuggi has reacted to the alleged link-up rumours with Love Gill and called it an 'agenda' to malign him and his image.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'
Gurpreet Ghuggi, Love Gill (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi has finally broken the silence on the alleged affair rumours with his co-star and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. As Love Gill's closeness with ScoutOP is being brutally criticised by housemates and even his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, the rumours of her past relationship with Ghuggi have resurfaced. Reportedly, Ghuggi and Love Gill were romantically involved during the shoot of Furlow. As per the media reports, Love Gill also got pregnant with Ghuggi, and she allegedly received a settlement of Rs 5 crore from the actor. However, these were mere speculations, and nothing was confirmed by either party.

Recently, due to Bigg Boss 20, Ghuggi's alleged relationship rumours with Gill started resurfacing again. Gurpreet has now decided to put an end to all the gossip and dropped a video, explaining his side of the story. Ghuggi took his thoughts to social media and dropped a video statement criticising the haters who were trying to defame them with their false narrative. Ghuggi addressed his fans and netizens in Punjabi and stated that even his colleague from the Punjabi film industry also tried to pull him down by tarnishing his and Gill's image. 

I'm a strong person, but she's not in a good state of mind

Today, when we are able to speak, we will definitely talk about it. But I would like to say that it is possible that there was an agenda against me. But if that girl, who has just started her career, who has a family, what will be her condition today? Some people say, why didn't she speak? I have also enquired about her. She is not in a good state of mind. What will happen to her state of mind? What kind of trauma will she be in? I am a strong person. I am mentally strong. I am not the kind of person who will die in the process of committing suicide. I don't know if I have been destroyed. But I am a human being.

Watch the viral video

Social media is a knife; even trolls won't be spared: Gurpeet Ghuggi

He further added, "If this affects that girl, if her life is in danger, then what will you think? What have we achieved? What have we achieved? We have taken lives. We have killed people. This will be your achievement. You will live with great pride. Remember one thing. If you don't have a knife in your hand, then don't think that the state of the city is not bad. These knives are sharp. Social media is not over yet. Social media is not over yet." Ghuggi continued, "The work that you are doing today, my brothers and sisters, assume that there will come a time when you will be at the next stage of your life. When the girls of your family grow up, when you will have another generation of people sitting here, then they will come to your house. They will say, " We did this for views; we earn money. Some say, we did it to make our channel popular. Some say, we did it to increase the reach of our page. This will happen to you too. Who will we give money to?"

Gurpreet Ghuggi will move to court 

Ghuggi went on to say, "I don't want to talk much here. I just want to say that I am thankful to those who have shown tolerance to this issue. This is a baseless issue. It is a matter of revelation. It is a matter of head and foot. I don't know who will take care of it, but the police will do their job. We will definitely move it to court. I just wanted to say that people who are worried, don't worry. We are in a good mood. Everything is fine. Everything will be fine. I can never lose my pride in these small things."

Also read: Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP in election: 'Utariye maidaan mein'

Ghuggi is grateful that Pollywood has been supportive towards him

At last, he concluded that his haters are trying to tarnish his image, but he remains unaffected: "My family, my friends, my loved ones are always with me. And secondly, I will not say much now. I just want to say that I will always be grateful to some people in my industry. I will talk to them as well. I am not the kind of person to keep them in my heart."

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