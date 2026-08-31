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Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'

A viral video of The Great Khali's car accident went viral, and left netizens worried. The WWE wrestler decided to clear it out, and dropped a video statement on his social media.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'
Dalip Singh aka The Great Khali (Image source: Twitter)
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Just hours after videos of former professional wrestler The Great Khali's accident went viral on social media, the wrestler has shared a video to assure fans that he is safe and doing well. Dalip Singh, better known as 'The Great Khali,' was involved in an accident on Saturday when his SUV reportedly collided with a car at a toll plaza in Panipat, Haryana.

Videos from the spot soon surfaced online, showing a damaged white car. Khali was also seen walking towards another vehicle after the accident. He later shared a video on Instagram and gave an update on his condition. Calling the incident a "minor" accident, Khali said he did not want to make it a "big issue" but decided to speak about it after the video went viral.

Here's the viral video

He said, "Yesterday, my car met with an accident, and since then, I've been receiving a lot of calls and messages asking about my well-being. But everything is okay, and I am absolutely fine. Your blessings, along with God's blessings, are with me. It was a minor accident, which is why I didn't want to tell anyone about it. I didn't want to make a big deal out of it, but then the video went viral on social media, so I just wanted to clarify. I am absolutely fine. Take care. Jai Hind."

Khali, one of the most recognised Indian wrestlers, began his professional wrestling career in 2000 in the United States with All Pro Wrestling (APW). He later appeared in promotions including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

He joined WWE in 2006 and went on to feud with some of the biggest names in wrestling, including The Undertaker, John Cena, Batista, and Triple H. He also appeared at major WWE events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Apart from wrestling, Khali has also worked in films. He made his acting debut in The Longest Yard in 2005 and later appeared in films such as Get Smart, MacGruber, Kushti, and Ramaa: The Saviour. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 4.

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