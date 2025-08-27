Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are very much together, and Bappa himself shunned the separation rumours with their blessings.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'
Govinda with Sunita Ahuja
Superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja shunned the divorce rumours as they welcomed Lord Ganesha to their home, and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi like ever before. 

Govinda is among the Bollywood celebs who welcomes Bappa to his home, and they even invite media for the first aarti. This year there were rumours that Sunita has filed for divorce, and it seemed like they won't be seen together. 

However, Bappa himself came and shut down their seperation rumours and blessed their relationship. Govinda and his family, including wife Sunita, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, opened their doors to journalists and Ganesha bhakts. They performed the aarti, and then distributed prasad to paps and journos. 

Watch the viral video 

Post aarti, Sunita and Govinda even interacted with the media. While several journalists were shouting to put out their question, Mrs Ahuja herself answered the burning question in one line, "Aap log controversy ke liye aaye ho, ya Bappa ka aashirwad lene." Govinda and Sunita laughed and they praise Lord Ganesha saying, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

There can't be a bigger proof about their togetherness than the celebration of Lord Ganesha. With this, the rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's separation has been buried to dust, and for good. 

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja separation 

Govinda and Sunita were childhood friends, and after dating for years, they got married in March 11, 1987. From three decades they have been going strong. However from 2024 there have been rumours that all ain't well in the paradise. In past few months, Sunita gave some interivews and that 'offended' the Raja Babu actor. The lawyers representing Govinda revealed that he didn't like how Sunita spoke about him in the interivews. 

Last week, there were reports that Sunita filed for divorce. However when DNA India reached out to her, she shunned the reports saying, "Bakwas hai."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
