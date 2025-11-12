Viral video: Govinda gets discharged from hospital, reveals why he had to be admitted, says 'heavy exercise...'

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?
90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever
‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post
Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'
Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action
'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test
BOLLYWOOD
This is the second time Govinda had to be rushed to the hospital in the last two years. In October 2024, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver.
Govinda fainted at his home last night at around 1 am and was rushed to the nearby CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. On Wednesday afternoon, the Dulhe Raja actor was discharged from the hospital and he spoke to the media stationed outside. The 61-year-old actor revealed that he fainted after doing excessive physical activity at his residence.
The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, "Achha hun. Zyaada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yoga, pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thoda tough hai. Main try kar raha hun personality zyaada achhi ho jaye parantu mujhe lagta hai yog pranayama kare wahi achha hai (I'm fine now. I just overworked myself and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are really good. Heavy workouts can be a little tough. I was trying to improve my personality, but I think it’s better to stick to yoga and pranayama)."
Before the actor was discharged, his manager Shashi Sinha shared his health update, stating, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."
This is the second time the actor had to be rushed to the hospital in the last two years. In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is… pic.twitter.com/Yexw1SHJur— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025
Meanwhile, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been grabbing headlines this year after multiple reports about their divorce. However, the couple have made several public appearances together, debunking their separation rumours. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.
READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports