Viral video: Govinda gets discharged from hospital, reveals why he had to be admitted, says 'heavy exercise...'

Govinda fainted at his home last night at around 1 am and was rushed to the nearby CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. On Wednesday afternoon, the Dulhe Raja actor was discharged from the hospital and he spoke to the media stationed outside. The 61-year-old actor revealed that he fainted after doing excessive physical activity at his residence.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, "Achha hun. Zyaada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yoga, pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thoda tough hai. Main try kar raha hun personality zyaada achhi ho jaye parantu mujhe lagta hai yog pranayama kare wahi achha hai (I'm fine now. I just overworked myself and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are really good. Heavy workouts can be a little tough. I was trying to improve my personality, but I think it’s better to stick to yoga and pranayama)."

Before the actor was discharged, his manager Shashi Sinha shared his health update, stating, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

This is the second time the actor had to be rushed to the hospital in the last two years. In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is…"

Meanwhile, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been grabbing headlines this year after multiple reports about their divorce. However, the couple have made several public appearances together, debunking their separation rumours. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

