Viral video: Govinda BREAKS SILENCE on Sunita Ahuja linking him with Komal Rani, advises her 'hadh mein rahiye', hints 'aapko bhi maa-bhen ki...'

Govinda has certainly lost his cool over his wife, Sunita Ahuja, for making lewd statements, alleging his affair with Komal Rani. Govinda has publicly warned her not to stoop low and mock someone else's dignity.

Actor Govinda has finally broken the silence over his wife Sunita Ahuja's frequent statements, publicly insulting him and alleging an affair with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, in a video statement. On Saturday, videos of Govinda addressing Sunita's problematic statements went viral on the internet because this is probably the first time Govinda has taken a stand against his wife publicly. The Raja Babu actor, in the video, clearly advised Sunita not to malign a girl's honour publicly and to stop making below-the-belt statements, giving out maa-bhen abuses on camera.

What are the allegations of Sunita Ahuja?

For the unversed, recently Govinda was spotted frequently with his 'Roopa' co-star Komal Rani. The viral spotting irked Sunita, and she went on to lash out at Govinda and Komal online. In the last few pap videos, Sunita mocked Komal Rani and Govinda, claimed that they're having an affair, and that their frequent spotting is more than just movie promotions. In one of the videos, Sunita even ridiculed Komal, hinting that she got a 'Sugar Daddy' in Govinda, and that she should dress up well. In another viral video, Sunita stated that Govinda should be ashamed that he's roaming around with a girl of his daughter's age. The comedy superstar had had enough, and he decided to follow Sunita's path, making a public statement about her reaction.

How did Govinda react to Sunita's allegations?

In a recorded video, Govinda, seemingly on the hotel premises, advised Sunita that she had made some cheap comments about a newcomer, and that it should have been avoided. He said, "Desh ke sabhi bade kalakaro ne, un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahi hain. Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chhod rahi hai ki mein logo ke dil se utar jau. Shauhrat, daulat, izzat, sab mili hui hai, upar wale ne di hai. Iska matlab yeh nahi ki jiske pass nahi hai, usse aap zaleel kare. Aap thoda sa aapke hadh mein rahiye (All the country's leading artists have worked with young women who were just starting. You are leaving no stone unturned to ensure you lose the public's regard. You have been blessed with fame, wealth, and respect—gifts from the Almighty. That does not give you the right to humiliate those who do not possess these things. You need to stay within your limits)."

Here are the viral videos of Govinda

Finally Govinda break the silence reply to this wife Sunita serious allegations. https://t.co/7iSvUByZQm pic.twitter.com/j6WSTO4XBB — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) August 15, 2026

In another video, Govinda called out Sunita for abusing and making cheap comments. He hinted that soon she can also get abused in the digital world. Govinda said, "Sunita ji aap bahut zyada maa-bhen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain. Aur Ishwar se aap banaye rakhe ki log aapse prerit hote hain, toh ab aapko aaina dikhage. Youngsters jo hai, woh aapse umeed karte hai, ki aap jis tarah se vyhaar karengi, they will follow it. Kahi aapke saath hi log maa-bhen ki gaaliyan dena shuru kar de, toh bahut lajit ho jayenge hum sab. Don't do this. Aapne sasta kar diya hai maa-bhen ka naam. Aapse yeh umeed nahi hai (Sunita, you have started using abusive language—specifically, profanities involving mothers and sisters—far too frequently. Since people look up to you for inspiration, it is time to hold up a mirror to your actions. Young people expect to follow the example you set in your behavior. If they start using such abusive language themselves because of you, it would be a source of great embarrassment for all of us. Please do not do this. You have cheapened the sanctity of 'mother' and 'sister'; this is not the conduct expected of you)."