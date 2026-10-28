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Viral video: Furious Naseeruddin Shah calls Narendra Modi's BJP 'najayaz hukumat', calls them 'asli tukde-tukde gang', leaves internet divided

Naseeruddin Shah is back with his unfiltered thoughts on BJP, leaving the internet divided, but PM Narendra Modi's followers fumed.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Viral video: Furious Naseeruddin Shah calls Narendra Modi's BJP 'najayaz hukumat', calls them 'asli tukde-tukde gang', leaves internet divided
Naseeruddin Shah, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
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Naseeuddin Shah has lost his cool with PM Narendra Modi's BJP and went on to challenge them for causing unrest among students at JNU, Jamia Millia, and Satyajit Ray Film Institute. Shah is among the strongest critics of the BJP. Just like Prakash Raj, even Shah drops his unfiltered, blunt, brutal bombs, criticising the ruling power, without holding back. In the latest viral video, Shah proudly calls himself a dimagi naxal and calls the BJP najayaz hukumat, who are suppressing the youth. 

BJP is the tukde-tukde gang: Naseeruddin Shah

In the selfie video, a furious Shah firmly says, "Main fakr ke saath kehta hu, main dimagi naxal hu. Dimagi naxal ke alawa malum nahi kya-kya title mujh jaise logon ko diye hain. Anti-national, tukde-tukde gang, malum nahi kya-kya. Agar koi tukde-tukde gang hai iss mulk mein, toh woh yeh najayaz hukumat hai." He went on to question BJP, "Main iss hukumat se ek sawaal puchna chahta hu. Aur kya-kya karoge tum, humare mulk ke nawjawano ki himaat ko todne ke liye? Shiksha sanstha ko barbad karne ke liye, aur humare loktantra ko khatre mein dalne ke liye. Kitna giroge? Shah adds.  

Watch the viral video of Shah

Naseeruddin Shah calls Godi media 'barking dogs'

Shah went on to call popular journalists from media portals 'barking dogs', slams BJP IT cell, and asserts, "Tum, aur tumne jo apne ird-gird bewakoof, beimaano ki paltan ikhati ki hai. Kaha tak jaoge? Pehle Jawaharlal Nehru University, phir Satyajit Ray Film Institute, aur ab Jamia Milia mein jo chatron pe zulm kiya ja raha hai woh yaad rakha jayega. Sab yaad rakha jayega. Karlo jitna ho sake tum se. Aur tumhare paltu kutte jo Godi media mein bhokte rehte hain. Aur woh jaahil nakara log jo BJP IT cell ke mulazim hai, kitna karoge tum?" 

Naseeuddin Shah salutes youth of country

The Tridev actor went on to challenge the ruling party, saying that the youth will remain uncompromised and will fight against their injustice firmly. Shah adds, "Karte raho, poori takat laga lo apni. Na humare mulk ke navjawano ka hausla tootne wala hai. Na humari shiksha sanstha barbad hone wali hai, aur na humara loktantra khatre mein padne wala hai. Jo karna hai kar ke dekh lo, dekh lenge kitna zor hai baazu-e-kaatil mein. Iss mulk ke navjawano ko mera lakh-lakh salaam, aur meri saari duayein unke saath hain."  

Also read: Manoj Muntashir mocks Ramayana over qawwali row, admits Adipurush was mistake, but not his songs; netizens brutally troll him

Shah's views have left the internet divided. On one side, he's getting praised for making strong statements against the power fearlessly. On the other side, the Modi fans are trolling him brutally.

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