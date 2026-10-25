FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
England legend James Anderson parts ways with Lancashire after 25 years, shares heartfelt note

England legend James Anderson parts ways with Lancashire after 25 years

Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger, reveals success mantra for Gen-Z: 'Poora vishw mujhe jaanta hai'

Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger

WTC Final qualification scenario: What must India do as AUS, NZ and SA fight for top 2?

WTC Final qualification: What must India do as AUS, NZ and SA fight for top 2?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger, reveals success mantra for Gen-Z: 'Poora vishw mujhe jaanta hai'

When you thought that Ravi Kishan was out of creativity, he dropped another surprise. Hear him as he drops the secret to becoming successful.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger, reveals success mantra for Gen-Z: 'Poora vishw mujhe jaanta hai'
Ravi Kishan, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama (Image source: Facebook, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is certainly enjoying the best phase of his career. Whatever he says goes viral. Whatever he plays becomes an instant hit. His one-liners have become ultimate memes. He's seen in every other film. Ravi is a fine example of someone who turned obstacles into stepping stones. He turned trolls into his fans. Thus, whenever he makes an appearance, netizens do hear him out. Recently, Ravi got the opportunity to play Lord Rama in Ramleela. Before taking the stage, Ravi interacted with the press. During the conversation, Ravi went on to acknowledge how Gen Z made him the ultimate icon but also advised him on how to become successful.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi hurt religious sentiments? Netizens question THIS loophole in Mangal Rang, but here's the truth 

Ravi Kishan and his tips for success 

In the viral video, Ravi revealed that today he has become a worldwide phenomenon, but there was a phase when things were not as smooth, and he had to struggle for several things. Ravi added that his meditation and strong belief in Lord Shiva helped him to overcome tough situations. Ravi said, "Desh ke sabhi nagrikon ko mera pranam. Mere sabhi yuva prashansakon, un tamaam naujawanon ke liye mera ek sandesh hai, jo mujhse pyaar karte hain aur jinhone mujhe poore desh mein viral kiya hai. Aapko Maryada Purushottam Ram ji ko padhna chahiye, Bhagwan Krishna ko padhna chahiye, Shiv ji ko padhna chahiye. Jab bhi aapki zindagi mein depression ya koi doosri pareshani aati hai, toh ye aadhyatmik shaktiyan humein bachati hain. Aaj main aapke saamne iska ek jeeta-jaagta udaharan bankar khada hoon. Maine apni zindagi mein bahut saari pareshaniyon ka saamna kiya hai." 

Watch the viral video

Ravi Kishan says meditation has the power to put an end to depression and even suicide 

Ravi further explained the power of meditation and belief in the Almighty. He said, "Bharat ke sabhi naujawanon ko in shaktiyon ko samajhna chahiye. Ye shaktiyan humein har badi pareshani se baahar nikaalti hain. Aap depression mein nahi jayenge, nashe ki taraf nahi badhenge. Aapko sharaab ya kisi bhi tarah ke nashe ki zaroorat nahi padegi aur aap aatmahatya jaisa kadam nahi uthayenge.

Depression kitna bhi bada kyun na ho, shareer ki sehat ke saath-saath aapke andar aadhyatmik shakti bhi honi chahiye. Aapka Sanatan, aapki sanskriti aur aapka dharm hamesha aapke saath rahega. Main poore vishwas ke saath kehta hoon ki aap badi se badi pareshani se baahar nikal sakte hain." On the work front, Ravi was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. He will next be seen in Sunny Deol's Suryaa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
England legend James Anderson parts ways with Lancashire after 25 years, shares heartfelt note
England legend James Anderson parts ways with Lancashire after 25 years
Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger, reveals success mantra for Gen-Z: 'Poora vishw mujhe jaanta hai'
Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger
'Thank yourself after 30': MS Dhoni urges Gen Z to embrace sports for better long-term health
MS Dhoni urges Gen Z to embrace sports for better long-term health
IndiGo, Air India express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai airport: Which routes will move and when?
IndiGo, Air India express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai airport
Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'
Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement