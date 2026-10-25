Viral video: Forget Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan as Lord Rama drops another banger, reveals success mantra for Gen-Z: 'Poora vishw mujhe jaanta hai'

When you thought that Ravi Kishan was out of creativity, he dropped another surprise. Hear him as he drops the secret to becoming successful.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is certainly enjoying the best phase of his career. Whatever he says goes viral. Whatever he plays becomes an instant hit. His one-liners have become ultimate memes. He's seen in every other film. Ravi is a fine example of someone who turned obstacles into stepping stones. He turned trolls into his fans. Thus, whenever he makes an appearance, netizens do hear him out. Recently, Ravi got the opportunity to play Lord Rama in Ramleela. Before taking the stage, Ravi interacted with the press. During the conversation, Ravi went on to acknowledge how Gen Z made him the ultimate icon but also advised him on how to become successful.

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Ravi Kishan and his tips for success

In the viral video, Ravi revealed that today he has become a worldwide phenomenon, but there was a phase when things were not as smooth, and he had to struggle for several things. Ravi added that his meditation and strong belief in Lord Shiva helped him to overcome tough situations. Ravi said, "Desh ke sabhi nagrikon ko mera pranam. Mere sabhi yuva prashansakon, un tamaam naujawanon ke liye mera ek sandesh hai, jo mujhse pyaar karte hain aur jinhone mujhe poore desh mein viral kiya hai. Aapko Maryada Purushottam Ram ji ko padhna chahiye, Bhagwan Krishna ko padhna chahiye, Shiv ji ko padhna chahiye. Jab bhi aapki zindagi mein depression ya koi doosri pareshani aati hai, toh ye aadhyatmik shaktiyan humein bachati hain. Aaj main aapke saamne iska ek jeeta-jaagta udaharan bankar khada hoon. Maine apni zindagi mein bahut saari pareshaniyon ka saamna kiya hai."

Watch the viral video

Ravi Kishan says meditation has the power to put an end to depression and even suicide

Ravi further explained the power of meditation and belief in the Almighty. He said, "Bharat ke sabhi naujawanon ko in shaktiyon ko samajhna chahiye. Ye shaktiyan humein har badi pareshani se baahar nikaalti hain. Aap depression mein nahi jayenge, nashe ki taraf nahi badhenge. Aapko sharaab ya kisi bhi tarah ke nashe ki zaroorat nahi padegi aur aap aatmahatya jaisa kadam nahi uthayenge.

Depression kitna bhi bada kyun na ho, shareer ki sehat ke saath-saath aapke andar aadhyatmik shakti bhi honi chahiye. Aapka Sanatan, aapki sanskriti aur aapka dharm hamesha aapke saath rahega. Main poore vishwas ke saath kehta hoon ki aap badi se badi pareshani se baahar nikal sakte hain." On the work front, Ravi was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. He will next be seen in Sunny Deol's Suryaa.