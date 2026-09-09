Viral video: Forget Dhurandhar, 'naraz fufa' Tigmanshu Dhulia even slams Kantara, Baahubali, KGF, calls Yash 'rakshas', netizens brutally troll him

After criticising Dhurandhar, Tigmanshu Dhulia slams Kantara, KGF, and Baahubali, leaving the netizens miffed and leading to his merciless trolling.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia is upset with the success of Dhurandhar and pan-India blockbusters like Kantara, KGF, and Baahubali. Recently, a video of Dhulia went viral in which he's criticising the story of Dhurandhar and saying that the innovation in storytelling is finished. Now, another video of the director has gone viral, in which he's questioning the success of pan-India blockbusters like Kantara, KGF, and Baahubali. He even compared Yash with rakshasas and expressed his surprise at how the audience has accepted him as a hero. These two videos went viral, and netizens are slamming the director, who's popularly known for directing the erotica crime thriller Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise.

Here's what Tigmanshu said about KGF, Kantara, and Baahubali

While attending Koshala Literature Festival, Dhulia criticised the trend of churning stories around angry heroes and stated that audiences love to watch such troubled characters. He said, "Mujhe aaj kal jo problem dikh rahi hai. Jo mujhe khud pasand nahi hai. Aur main aisa cinema nahi dekhta hoon, aur bahut badi tadat mein aisa cinema ban raha hai. Yeh jo aaj kal bahut zyada naraaz or angry characters dikh rahe hai. Khoon-kharaba, yeh Kantara, aur yeh..." He blamed Baahubali for starting the trend and continued, "Sab log mar-kat rahe hai ek dusre ko. Khoon bhaa rahe hai, be-matlab ka. Line se woh filmein aa rahi hai aur log pasand kar rahe hai (I don't watch that kind of cinema, yet it is being made in huge numbers. I'm talking about the prevalence of characters who are constantly angry or enraged—the bloodshed, films like Everyone is Killing Each Other, shedding blood senselessly. These films are coming out one after another, and people are liking them)."

Watch the viral video of Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia abused Dhurandhar yesterday, and today he is saying that unnecessary action is being added to movies like Kantara and Baahubali.



According to him, he just doesn’t understand why people like such films, but for some reason, the audience keeps loving them.



He… pic.twitter.com/CpxxE8WY9d September 8, 2026

Tigmanshu Dhulia compared Yash to rakshasas

The Bullet Raja director went on to take a dig at Yash and stated that how can the audience consider his KGF character as an ideal hero. "KGF, yeh sabki dhadi badi hui hai... rakshasas lagte hain yeh log. Aur youngsters pasand karte hain inko sab. Aisi dhadi aur baal bade hue...Ramayana, Mahabharata mein rakshasas hote the aise. Woh aaj kal hero ban rahe hain. Pata nahi kya ho raha hai (Look at KGF—everyone has these huge beards... these guys look like demons. Yet, young people love them. With beards and hair grown out like that—this is exactly how rakshasas were depicted in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Nowadays, they are becoming heroes. Who knows what is going on)."

Netizens brutally troll Tigmanshu Dhulia

The director is now facing the heat of netizens. The majority of them are calling him 'naraz fufa ' and reminding him that if he hates watching violence, then he should be aware that a decade ago he did a duology called Gangs of Wasseypur. An internet user wrote, "Someone please give this man some work in the industry, yaar. Otherwise, he’ll keep making such pointless and ridiculous statements every day." Another netizen wrote, "He will like the abusive language in Mirzapur and Gangs of Wasseypur. That was a great storyline. Can he please explain the storyline in Gangs of Wasseypur?" One of the netizens wrote, "Ye Gangs of Wasseypur mein tha… wo probably sabse zyada violent movie thi (acchi thi). But kaafi violent gaali galoch tha usmein. Tabhi toh inhein problem nahi thi kuch."

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