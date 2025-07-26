Viral video: Forget Ajay Devgn, even Kajol has a doppelganger, star couple's look-alikes leave netizens stunned: 'kumbh me bichad gaye the kya'

We have seen many Ajay Devgn's doppelgangers, but you'll be stunned to see a duo who are the doppelgangers of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Yes, they're a look-alike duo of Bollywood's power couple.

An actor's look-alike, doppelganger, or duplicate usually has the benefit of achieving fame due to their likeness with the famous celebrity. When it comes to Ajay Devgn, there will be plenty of dopplegangers, a dime of dozen. However, you will be astonished to know that there is a double of Kajol as well, and just like the Bollywood stars, they're also a couple. On X, a video of a couple went viral, and the reason is their uncanny resemblance to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In the video, a man (in his 30s) is posing with presumably his wife, who looks exactly like Kajol. They're also accompanied by a little child, and this video has left the netizens stunned.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's dopplegangers went viral

There is a popular saying, 'Jodiyan upar wala banata hai'. Well, in this case, this duo is certainly formed due to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. This video of Ajay and Kajol's look-alikes was shared by the user AdvNazneen Akhtar, with the caption, "Yeh lo Ajay Devgn and Kajol ka dusra joda mil gaya." The video recorded at a local fun fair went viral in no time, and it deserved to be.

Watch the viral reel

Is this viral video fake or AI-generated?

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens tagged Grok to identify the authenticity of the video, and it is an AI-generated video. The AI-powered chatbox stated that the video isn't fake and that they are the doppelgangers of the couple. Grok replied, "The video is edited with text overlays, transitions, and ads, but the footage of the couple seems genuine—they're real lookalikes of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, not deepfakes or AI. Viral memes like this often highlight such resemblances."

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

After Grok's clarification, the video got more interactions, with funny comments. A netizen asked, "But how does Kajal look like his wife?" Another netizen wrote, "Mahakumbh me bichad gaye thye kya." One of the netizens wrote, "India is rich in Ajay Devgans."In the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ajay Devgn was entertained by a group of his lookalikes, led by Sunil Grover. Ajay shared his feelings about his duplicates and called it a 'great feeling to be someone who's so loved'. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The film will be released on August 1. Kajol was recently seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sarzameen.