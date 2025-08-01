Viral video: Farah Khan's cook goes to Maldives, gets VIP treatment, director feels envy of him, netizens react to their 'cute banter': 'Dilip bhai is so lucky'

Farah Khan's cook and internet sensation Dilip has taken his first international trip, and he accompanied the Main Hoon Na director to the Maldives.

Farah Khan is not just a hit filmmaker, popular choreographer, but also a Johari. She's discovered Deepika Padukone, gave her Om Shanti Om. Years later, she founded Dliip as her cook and then made him an internet sensation. The Main Hoon Na director's cook, Dilip, needs no introduction. Dilip has now become an internet sensation, a social media personality, and even a paparazzi favourite. Farah and Dilip's food show is a hit, and now the guys have gone international. After becoming viral in India, Dilip is now extending his popularity overseas. On Wednesday, Farah Khan dropped a new vlog on her channel, which is their new travel show, and her first episode was shot in the Maldives. The best part about her new show is again Dilip.

Dilip takes his first international trip to the Maldives

In the latest video of Farah Khan's YouTube channel, titled Let’s Go With Farah & Dilip – Maldives Ka Full-On Adventure!, Dilip is seen collecting his passport from the post office and then treating Farah and her staff members with laddoos. Later, the duo go to the airport, where paps welcome them. Photographers welcome Dilip, and they call him a star, while Farah continues pulling his leg. After a short flight, they reach the Maldives. What follows next is something you should watch and enjoy.

Netizens' reaction to Farah and Dilip's vlog

In two days, Farah's international travel vlog got over 2 million views and several positive comments. A netizen wrote, "No one in a thousand years would've thought, Farah will find Social media fame and make a Jodi with Dilip. People just love to watch ur banter." Another netizen wrote, "Everyone is giving credit to Dilip, saying Farah ma’am is getting views because of him. But they forget that Delip is also getting famous because of Farah ma’am. She was the one who introduced him. Farah, ma’am, you are truly a gem of a person. Thank you for supporting him. Keep up the good work and please continue giving opportunities to the needy as you always do." One of the netizens wrote, "One of the best videos I have watched in recent times. Shows how creative Farah ji is. And Dilip is an amazing personality to watch."