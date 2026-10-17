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Viral video: Farah Khan politely declines tika on forehead, traditional welcome, leaves internet divided: 'Why are you forcing tilak on Muslims?

Farah Khan declined the tilak on her forehead, leaving the internet divided. While a section of netizens trolled the director, another section of users defended her, slammed the right-wing ideology.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Viral video: Farah Khan politely declines tika on forehead, traditional welcome, leaves internet divided: 'Why are you forcing tilak on Muslims?
Farah Khan at an event (Image source: Screengrab)
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Filmmaker-YouTuber Farah Khan has attracted headlines again, leaving the internet divided. The Main Hoon Na director recently arrived at a theater festival, and she was welcomed with enthusiasm by the organisers and fans. Before walking into the venue, she got a traditional welcome with aarti by the hotel staff. In the hotel lobby, Farah looked a little overwhelmed by the traditional Indian welcome for a guest, with a flower shower followed by aarti. Farah found the gesture a little over-the-top. When the staff member reached out to apply tilak on her forehead, she refused and politely suggested her to apply it on her wrist.

Watch the viral video

Farah's gesture left the internet divided

The video went viral in no time. While a section of netizens brutally trolled the Happy New Year director. Another section of internet users defended Farah and slammed the right-wing, kattar-hindu ideology. A netizen wrote, "Aren't we Hindus stupid, then? To give them so much importance and not see through their lies and deception?" Another netizen wrote, "Why do we have to invite those who don't believe in our culture? Shouldn't we have approached her for?"

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react

Netizens support Farah Khan

One of the netizens wrote, "This is such a silly post. Farah has always been respectful towards all religions, which is visible in her videos. She always bows down and prays to Hindu Gods whenever she visits the temple of any celebrity in her show." An internet user wrote, "Ohh, now you people are after Farah Khan also. Kisi ko to chod do akela." Another internet user wrote, "Why are you forcing tilaks on Muslims? Is that a part of your Sanatani?" One of the users wrote, "They turn Sanatani during the release of films... hypocrites." On the work front, Farah's last directorial was in 2014 with Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year. Currently, she's enjoying being a top YouTube influencer, with her hit vlogs.

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