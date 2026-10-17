Viral video: Farah Khan politely declines tika on forehead, traditional welcome, leaves internet divided: 'Why are you forcing tilak on Muslims?

Farah Khan declined the tilak on her forehead, leaving the internet divided. While a section of netizens trolled the director, another section of users defended her, slammed the right-wing ideology.

Filmmaker-YouTuber Farah Khan has attracted headlines again, leaving the internet divided. The Main Hoon Na director recently arrived at a theater festival, and she was welcomed with enthusiasm by the organisers and fans. Before walking into the venue, she got a traditional welcome with aarti by the hotel staff. In the hotel lobby, Farah looked a little overwhelmed by the traditional Indian welcome for a guest, with a flower shower followed by aarti. Farah found the gesture a little over-the-top. When the staff member reached out to apply tilak on her forehead, she refused and politely suggested her to apply it on her wrist.

Watch the viral video

Farah Khan was attending an event where a woman welcomed her at the entrance by performing a traditional Hindu aarti and showering flower petals on her. Farah Khan got extremely irritated and angry, scolding the woman while pointing her finger at her. What was so wrong that Farah had to react with such anger? She could have simply walked away peacefully, but instead, she humiliated that woman in front of everyone. When Farah Khan visits celebrities' homes to make videos for her YouTube channel, she has no problem adjusting to their lifestyles or eating whatever food is served to her. She seems willing to adjust to the way she is treated in their homes. But when an ordinary, poor woman performed aarti to welcome her, she got furious and started scolding her while pointing her finger at her. People like Farah Khan often come across as arrogant, showing their attitude to ordinary and poor people and humiliating them, while behaving very differently around celebrities. — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) October 16, 2026

Farah's gesture left the internet divided

The video went viral in no time. While a section of netizens brutally trolled the Happy New Year director. Another section of internet users defended Farah and slammed the right-wing, kattar-hindu ideology. A netizen wrote, "Aren't we Hindus stupid, then? To give them so much importance and not see through their lies and deception?" Another netizen wrote, "Why do we have to invite those who don't believe in our culture? Shouldn't we have approached her for?"

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Netizens support Farah Khan

One of the netizens wrote, "This is such a silly post. Farah has always been respectful towards all religions, which is visible in her videos. She always bows down and prays to Hindu Gods whenever she visits the temple of any celebrity in her show." An internet user wrote, "Ohh, now you people are after Farah Khan also. Kisi ko to chod do akela." Another internet user wrote, "Why are you forcing tilaks on Muslims? Is that a part of your Sanatani?" One of the users wrote, "They turn Sanatani during the release of films... hypocrites." On the work front, Farah's last directorial was in 2014 with Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year. Currently, she's enjoying being a top YouTube influencer, with her hit vlogs.