Viral Video: Fan tries to get too close to Sara Ali Khan while posing for a selfie; here's how the actor reacted

We came across a video of Sara Ali Khan shot at the Mumbai airport while she returned from New York City.

Sara Ali Khan recently headed back to Mumbai after holidaying with friends in New York. The actor had a fun time and she treated fans with her photos and videos shared on her Instagram page. While returning to the city, Sara was clicked in a casual-cool attire wearing a white tank top and black athleisure pants with white sneakers. She carried a white purse and carried a printed stole around her neck. The actor tied her hair in a high ponytail.

Most of the times, when celebs are snapped at public places they are asked for photos by people. Many times celebs oblige and pose for them while others walk as fast as they can to avoid public interaction. Sara while heading towards her car posed with fans for selfies. However, it took an uncomfortable turn for the actor when a fan tried to touch her. She maintained distance twice in a dignified way and then posed with the fan.

Check out the video below:

Her gesture won the hearts of many and Instagram users also talked about difficult people make lives of the celebs. One of the netizens wrote, "Omg what is wrong with people? No concept of personal space at all, especially the guy in blue who came too close and then the old man who was literally in her face with his cellphone".

While another one wrote, "The guy in blue was touching her hand..tats so cheap."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.