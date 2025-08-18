Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

After publicly announcing the breaking of all ties with the family, Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother, held a press conference and made some sensational, shocking statements about the superstars and his siblings.

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan (also known as Faisal Khan) has publicly slammed the Bollywood superstar and even his other siblings at a press conference in Mumbai. On Monday, Faissal held a meet with the media, explaining why he decided to cut his ties with Aamir and the family, and also made some serious allegations about the Dangal actor's relationships.

Faissal claims Aamir Khan as an illegitimate child of Jessika Hines.

The PC went viral in no time, and several clips from it have left the netizens shocked and furious. In one of the clips, Faissal revealed that he got a letter from his sister asking her to reconsider his decision to move out of the family. Faissal shared the reply he gave to her in a letter, where he called them 'liars and hypocrites'. He went on to reveal that Aamir has an illegitimate child from British reporter Jessika Hines.

Faisal Khan slamming his family members

Criticising his siblings for being disloyal in their relationships, Faissal said, "Maine ek letter likha, us mein maine har family member ko likha ki tum kya ho. Nikhat (Khan, Aamir and Faissal's sister) ki teen baar shaadi hui. Aamir ki Reena (Dutta) se shaadi hui, phir divorce hua. Phir unka relation hua Jessika Hines ke saath, jiske saath unhe ek illegal bacha bhi hai out of wedlock. Toh woh sab maine letter mein likha (I wrote a letter, in which I wrote to every family member what you are. Nikhat (Khan, Aamir and Faissal's sister) got married three times. Aamir got married to Reena (Dutta) and then got divorced. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hynes, with whom he also has an illegitimate child out of wedlock. So I wrote all that in the letter)."

Netizens' reaction to Faissal Khan

Faissal Khan's revelations or claims have met with extreme reactions from netizens. Several internet users have slammed Faissal for shaming his family members. "Aisa bhai ho toh dushman ki kya hi zaroorat hogi," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Just sake of publicity, he is speaking filth." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai he bhai ka dushman." Faissal has said many things about the family in the press conference, and it has met with negative reactions from the internet.