'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can no

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

After publicly announcing the breaking of all ties with the family, Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother, held a press conference and made some sensational, shocking statements about the superstars and his siblings.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react
Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan (also known as Faisal Khan) has publicly slammed the Bollywood superstar and even his other siblings at a press conference in Mumbai. On Monday, Faissal held a meet with the media, explaining why he decided to cut his ties with Aamir and the family, and also made some serious allegations about the Dangal actor's relationships. 

Faissal claims Aamir Khan as an illegitimate child of Jessika Hines.

The PC went viral in no time, and several clips from it have left the netizens shocked and furious. In one of the clips, Faissal revealed that he got a letter from his sister asking her to reconsider his decision to move out of the family. Faissal shared the reply he gave to her in a letter, where he called them 'liars and hypocrites'. He went on to reveal that Aamir has an illegitimate child from British reporter Jessika Hines. 

Faisal Khan slamming his family members 

Criticising his siblings for being disloyal in their relationships, Faissal said, "Maine ek letter likha, us mein maine har family member ko likha ki tum kya ho. Nikhat (Khan, Aamir and Faissal's sister) ki teen baar shaadi hui. Aamir ki Reena (Dutta) se shaadi hui, phir divorce hua. Phir unka relation hua Jessika Hines ke saath, jiske saath unhe ek illegal bacha bhi hai out of wedlock. Toh woh sab maine letter mein likha (I wrote a letter, in which I wrote to every family member what you are. Nikhat (Khan, Aamir and Faissal's sister) got married three times. Aamir got married to Reena (Dutta) and then got divorced. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hynes, with whom he also has an illegitimate child out of wedlock. So I wrote all that in the letter)."

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Netizens' reaction to Faissal Khan

Faissal Khan's revelations or claims have met with extreme reactions from netizens. Several internet users have slammed Faissal for shaming his family members. "Aisa bhai ho toh dushman ki kya hi zaroorat hogi," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Just sake of publicity, he is speaking filth." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai he bhai ka dushman." Faissal has said many things about the family in the press conference, and it has met with negative reactions from the internet. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say...
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BIG Boost for Delhi-NCR: PM Modi inaugurates 2 highways to decongest capital
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE