Emraan Hashmi and Madhuri Dixit each enjoy a massive and distinct fan following. Emraan, often referred to as the 'Lord Emraan' by fans, has carved a niche with his romantic roles and unforgettable songs.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit stands as one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, known for her graceful dance, expressive acting, and timeless performances. Watching these two stars share the stage is truly a visual delight. In a throwback video that’s gone viral, Madhuri and Emraan are seen dancing together, with Emraan romantically grooving to one of his most loved tracks, "Pee Loon." Fans are absolutely loving the moment and can’t stop showering praise on the nostalgic clip.

Watch:

One of the fans wrote, "No one, I repeat no-one can be so expressive as Emraan Hasmi." The second one said, "Without dance only expression wow that's great actor Emraan Hashmi." The third one commented, "Madhuri went Real Mood." The fourth one commented, "Omg! the stare and expression Emraan gave like this no one can!"

Emraan Hashmi, who began his Bollywood journey in 2003 with Footpath, has carved a unique path in the industry. From starring in bold thrillers like Murder, Aksar, and Zeher, to winning audiences over with performance-driven films like Jannat, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, and Shanghai, Emraan has proven his versatility time and again. He is now gearing up for his next action-thriller, Ground Zero, and recently sat down with DNA India for an exclusive chat.

During the interview, Emraan confirmed exciting news for fans, not only is Awarapan 2 in the pipeline, but a third part of Jannat is also in the works. Talking about reviving the much-loved franchise, he shared, “Baatein chal rahi hai. Jis tarah Awarapan ka hua that. It's going to take some time. This is something, I feel, I want to revive. But we don't want to make a sequel just for the sake of it, cashing in on the franchise. Just like during Awarapan, we have to be very clear about the basic idea and the space we will be going into. Now, will it be on cricket, or will it be another story of a bad boy with questionable ambition? We will see.”

Emraan also looks back at his choices and how his 'bad boy', 'serial kisser' image made him a star. In films like Gangster, Murder, OUATIM, and Jannat, where Emraan played a grey-shade character, he was loved by the masses. Emraan credits his career to these films' success, adding, "That (grey-shade roles) is something that sets it apart from 2003, with my debut film Footpath. I think, I don't know if I would have worked if I went down playing the traditional roles, playing righteous characters. I don't think I look that part, nor that I wanted to it myself. So I became a part of the experience from the audience who sees this new grey hero, who does the wrong thing, but you still root for him. And of course, there is a redemption arc as well."

Emraan further shares a joke from 2000 about him, "There was a running joke about me, that in every movie I die, it would become a hit. So they (filmmakers) tried to shove up my death sequence somewhere in the film." Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero releases in cinemas on April 25.