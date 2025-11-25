Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

A day after the final rites, the next-generation member of the Deol family- Karan Deol- arrived to collect the ashes of his dadu, Dharamendra.

A day after Dharmedra's demise, on November 25, Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, arrived at Pawan Hans cremation ground, Vile Parle, Mumbai, to collect the ashes of his grandfather. The news portal PTI shared a video on their official X account, with an emotionally broken Karan seen seated at the passenger seat. Karan attempted to hide his identity, covering his head with a red cap. However, paparazzi tried their best to get a proper visual of the asthiyaan and Karan. Karan was captured holding a huge pot, which had Dharamendra's ashes, covered with a red cloth. The car driver tried his best to flee from the ground at the earliest, but the paparazzi were quick enough to capture the heartbreaking visuals.

The portal shared the video with the caption, "Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, was seen carrying the ashes of his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, from Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium." The family will soon proceed with the asthi visarjan.

About Dharmendra's demise

The He-Man of Bollywood passed away on November 24 at his Juhu residence. The actor was undergoing treatment after a brief hospitalisation. For the past month, Dharmendra was battling with breathlessness. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31. The Sholay actor was discharged on November 12, with further treatment continuing at his home. Dharmendra's co-star Saira Banu told News18 that Dharmendra was showing improvement and was taken off the ventilator. However, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away.

About Dharmendra's last film

Dharmendra, who made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, will be seen in Ikkis. Sriram Raghavan's directorial will mark his final on-screen appearance. Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama will be released in cinemas on December 25.

