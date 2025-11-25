FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested

What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks, India, Russia or ...

CHILLING Baba Vanga predictions for 2026: From first alien contact to world war 3, here are TOP 10 prophecies

India's biggest flop actor, gave 180 flops, 47 disasters, still consider a star, has cult following in Russia, his name is...

Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed: Palash Muchhal's mother gives MAJOR update, says 'shadi...'

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction?

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

A day after the final rites, the next-generation member of the Deol family- Karan Deol- arrived to collect the ashes of his dadu, Dharamendra.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan
Karan Deol with Dharmendra's ashes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after Dharmedra's demise, on November 25, Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, arrived at Pawan Hans cremation ground, Vile Parle, Mumbai, to collect the ashes of his grandfather. The news portal PTI shared a video on their official X account, with an emotionally broken Karan seen seated at the passenger seat. Karan attempted to hide his identity, covering his head with a red cap. However, paparazzi tried their best to get a proper visual of the asthiyaan and Karan. Karan was captured holding a huge pot, which had Dharamendra's ashes, covered with a red cloth. The car driver tried his best to flee from the ground at the earliest, but the paparazzi were quick enough to capture the heartbreaking visuals. 

The portal shared the video with the caption, "Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, was seen carrying the ashes of his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, from Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium." The family will soon proceed with the asthi visarjan.

Here's the viral video

About Dharmendra's demise 

The He-Man of Bollywood passed away on November 24 at his Juhu residence. The actor was undergoing treatment after a brief hospitalisation. For the past month, Dharmendra was battling with breathlessness. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31. The Sholay actor was discharged on November 12, with further treatment continuing at his home. Dharmendra's co-star Saira Banu told News18 that Dharmendra was showing improvement and was taken off the ventilator. However, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away. 

About Dharmendra's last film

Dharmendra, who made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, will be seen in Ikkis. Sriram Raghavan's directorial will mark his final on-screen appearance. Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama will be released in cinemas on December 25.

Also read: Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction?
Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan
Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen
Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested
Delhi Horror: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Delhi's Prem Nagar; dog owne
What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks, India, Russia or ...
What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks or
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement