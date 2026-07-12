Viral video: 'Drunk' Aryan Khan walks out from Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, netizens brutally bash Jr Shah Rukh Khan, fans defend: 'He's not creating...'

Aryan Khan attended Raghav Juyal's birthday, and the visuals of him leaving the birthday bash have left the internet divided.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is again making the news for the wrong reasons. The Ba***ds of Bollywood director recently attended the birthday bash of Raghav Juyal. The party ran late into the night, and Aryan had a blast with his friends. However, while leaving the venue, a video of a seemingly intoxicated Aryan being escorted to his car with heavy security. Aryan's staff is seen holding him back, protecting him from over-enthusiastic fans until he reaches his car. The video of Aryan Khan went viral on the internet, leaving the internet divided. While the netizens are slandering him for being a 'spoiled' star kid, fans are defending him.

Drunk Aryan Khan fans come to his defence

Jr Shah Rukh Khan has created a fan base for himself, and they defended him even when the internet bashed him. A netizen wrote, "What is wrong in getting drunk at a friend's birthday party in a private setting?" Another netizen wrote, "He is an adult. Can he not drink at parties? As long as he is not creating any ruckus or nuisance to anyone, it’s none of our concern. And I guess he is not driving either." One of the netizens wrote, "Any which way, what's the issue here... he is drunk... not creating a scene... it's the journalists who are making a huge thing out of it... he can jeopardise his health as much as he wants." An internet user wrote, "Why post any rubbish for engagement farming? There must be a bar/benchmark for tweets, isn’t it?"

Watch the viral video

Aryan Khan went to the birthday party of Dhruv Jurel. One of his friends asked him, “Can you imitate how drunk Bollywood stars leave parties?”



Aryan took the acting to the next level and imitated how drunkards and druggies leave parties.



Mark my words, This man is next… pic.twitter.com/CqaKaJmcSh July 11, 2026

About Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a director and entrepreneur. He owns the alcohol brand D'yavol and clothing brand D'yavol X. He made his directorial debut with Netflix's web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the show went on to become a runaway hit.

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