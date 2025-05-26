Disha Patani often turns heads with her style statement, she never fails to flaunt her sexy curves.

Disha Patani is grabbing attention in Monaco as she attends the F1 Grand Prix 2025. A video of the actress in a stylish backless top is going viral, with fans praising her bold fashion choice. She also shared a photo of her look, leaving everyone in awe.

A new video of Disha Patani at the Monaco Grand Prix is making waves online. In the clip, the actress is seen stepping out in a backless chocolate brown top with a stylish front wrap and string-tie back. She teamed the look with loose-fitted jeans and walked confidently, owning the streets with her fashionable flair.

The top had a deep neckline, showing off her fit frame, and she styled the outfit with a beige handbag and dark sunglasses. Fans can’t stop talking about how effortlessly stunning she looked.

Watch video:

Disha Patani is known for her bold fashion choices that often grab attention. Whether it’s casual wear, glamorous looks, or traditional outfits, she pulls off every style with ease and confidence. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva, an action-packed film directed by Siva. The movie stars Suriya in the lead role, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Released in November 2024, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The ensemble cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Harish Uthaman, Kovai Sarala, Vasundhara Kashyap, and Anandraj.

Up next, Disha Patani will appear in the action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and more.