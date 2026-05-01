Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh loses cool at concert, calls out protesters raising flags at him, slams national media: 'Jitne jhande dikhane dikhao'

Diljit Dosanjh encountered some furious fans at his recent concert, and his reply to them has crashed the internet.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is considered to be one of the most humble artistes of recent times. Be it his sold-out concerts or appearing on an international chat show, Diljit never gave up his politeness and always bowed down to his fans. However, recently, the Punjabi icon lost his cool and lashed out at his haters and naysayers, assuring that he doesn't give two cents to negativity and remains unaffected by hatred and protest.

Why Diljit Dosanjh lost his cool on concert attendees?

In a viral video from his recent concert, Diljit noticed that some attendees were raising flags against him, displaying their protest against him. Although the exact reason for the protest ain't confirmed, as per a few netizens, a certain section of the audience was miffed at Diljit as he went to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and avoided visiting Punjab during the catastrophic floods. Diljit realised the nuience creator, and he addressed them in Punjabi, explaining to them that since the national media avoids Punjab, he went to a show, where he promoted his state. Diljit stated that he didn't talk about his movies or his songs, but he discussed Punjab, and he will continue doing that at every possible platform. He also assured that his team has provided the necessary help to the flood-affected areas in Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh slamming his haters

Diljit said, "We love Punjab. Whichever platform I go to, I always talk about Punjab. I always said that the national media doesn't talk about us. The channels I go to, I talk about Punjab. I didn't talk about my songs. I didn't promote anything. I went to that channel for the sake of Punjab." He further slammed the naysayers that he has made his contribution towards the state, and doesn't care about their objection. He also clarified that he will continue rising high; they can do whatever they want. "Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao," Diljit roared at the stadium, leaving his fans thrilled.

Watch the viral video

Diljit Dosanjh wins the internet again!

Call it his honesty or his love for fans, Diljit's fearless confrontation won the internet, and fans are praising his attitude. "Can Diljit go back to the flood area and highlight progress from his contribution?" A fan asked. Another netizen wrote, "Thanks a lot @diljitdosanjh. Everyone discriminates against Punjab. Stand with Punjab. Sikhi promote karo. Save Punjab." One of the netizens wrote, "Proud of you @diljitdosanjh. True Punjabi will always love you. Kuch anpad lok ae sab karde nahii samajh sakde. Ohna de karobar hate faila ke chal rahe."