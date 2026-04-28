Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni, international host aces with perfection, fans react

Before Diljit Dosanjh stunned the international chat show, The Tonight Show, he grooved with Jimmy Fallon on bhangra, leaving his fans delighted.

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh turned ‘The Tonight Show’ into a full celebration as he made the host Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on his track Morni.

In a collaboration post on the photo-sharing website Instagram, the two are seen matching steps as they grooved on the tack Morni sung by Diljit. The music is by Tru-Skool and its lyrics are penned by Channi Nattan.

“@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon,” the caption mentioned by the official handle of the “Tonight Show”.

The caption mentioned that Diljit is bringing his new album Aura to the studio. The album features songs like Senorita, Kufar, You & Me, Charmer, Ban, Balle Balle, Gunda, Mahiya, Broken Soul, and God Bless.

On the acting front, Diljit currently awaits the release of his film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibashish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 12.

On April 18, the makers of the film unveiled the track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’, which celebrates hope amid challenging times.

At that time, the actor spoke about working with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and shared that it doesn’t feel like work, as he calls it an honour.

Diljit said in a statement: “Kya Kamal Hai is very close to my heart. There’s a certain honesty in this song... it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali Sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial.”

“With A. R. Rahman sir, it doesn’t feel like work… it’s an honour to be working with someone as legendary as him. And Irshad Kamil bhai’s words… they come straight from the heart and land there.”

He added: “There’s a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment.”