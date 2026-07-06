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Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh ADMITS he knew Satluj would be pulled down from OTT, but rejoices as it 'has reached people': 'I cried a lot'

Diljit Dosanjh has made his first big statement on the pull down of Satluj from OTT, and even recalled the difficult production journey of the movie.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh ADMITS he knew Satluj would be pulled down from OTT, but rejoices as it 'has reached people': 'I cried a lot'
Diljit Dosanjh, poster of Satluj (Image source: Screengrab)
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Diljit Dosanjh has finally interacted with fans, discussing the removal of his latest film Satluj from ZEE5. A day after the film released, it was effectively banned from being available in India. On Instagram Live, the actor reflected on the restriction of the film and the long struggle behind its release. The film was released on July 3, and it was taken down from ZEE5 India until further notice on July 5. 

Also read: Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know

'I thought the film might get banned': Diljit Dosanjh

In his live interaction, Diljit Dosanjh candidly spoke about the ban and admitted that he predicted the takedown. "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices would open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening."

Diljit explained why the team had not promoted the film on a larger scale, "That's why we couldn't promote the movie. If we had promoted it, the film would definitely not have been released at all," he said. Despite the challenge, the actor expressed relief that the film had still managed to reach audiences. Diljit added, "But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they're even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that." 

Diljit on film's troubled journey of 4 years

Diljit also spoke about the turbulent phase during production and post-production, including halted shoots. "We faced many difficulties while making this film too. Even people close to us caused a lot of problems. Our shoot was stopped for 15 days at a time," Diljit said. Highlighting the dedication of producer Honey Trehan, Diljit added, "I salute Honey Bhai. He dedicated his life to this project. Honey Ji has a very personal connection to this film.

The actor-singer spoke emotionally about the final cut and its impact on him when he first viewed it. "When I watched the final edited version in 2023, I got goosebumps. I couldn't hold back my emotions, and I cried a lot after seeing it." At last, he concluded the live by expressing his faith in God and quoted the Gurbani shabad, "Karan Kaaran sab ek hai (God alone is the doer of all deeds)."

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