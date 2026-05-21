Viral video: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert in Dehradun, slams aggressive security guards after barricade incident; watch

A video of Jasmine Sandlas stopping her live performance after a barricade collapsed during her Roar 2026 concert in Dehradun has gone viral on social media.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas recently performed at Roar 2026 hosted by DIT University in Dehradun, but a sudden mishap during the concert grabbed widespread attention online.

Several videos from the event are now circulating on social media, with one particular clip showing a barricade collapsing amid the crowd during the live performance. The incident reportedly caused multiple attendees to fall, prompting Jasmine to pause the concert and address the situation immediately.

In the viral video, the singer can be heard requesting her team to step in and manage the chaos. She said, “Waheguru, Waheguru, Waheguru! I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over please. Security gaurds are very aggressive. We will sove this in 30 seconds.”

The clip quickly sparked reactions online, with several people who attended the concert sharing their experiences in the comment section. One attendee wrote, “I can spot myself in this video bhai bhot jor ki lagi thi (sic).” Another social media user commented, “Dehradun mai ho aur kand na ho aisa ho sakta hain (sic).”

Some netizens also raised concerns over crowd management and safety arrangements at the event. One user reacted, “People are stuffed in such a small space like cattle. When safety takes a back seat , this is how stampedes happen, somehow authorities never learn... (sic).”

Despite the disruption, many fans praised Jasmine Sandlas for quickly stopping the performance and trying to handle the situation calmly.

The singer has been a prominent voice in the music industry for over a decade and is known for several popular Bollywood tracks including songs from Kick, Street Dancer 3D, Munjya, and Dhurandhar. Her track “Taras Ni Aya Tujhko” featuring Sharvari became hugely popular, while “Shararat” from Dhurandhar further boosted her popularity among younger audiences.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to hear more of Jasmine Sandlas’s voice in upcoming Bollywood projects.