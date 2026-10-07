Viral video: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha on Virat Kohli receiving Rs 5 crore from Premanand Maharaj, warns netizens: 'Aise Zahoor Mistry baithe hai jo...'

Amid the controversy related to Premanand Maharaj, actor Vivek Sinha has warned the gossipmongers for throwing allegations at the spiritual leader.

Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj and his ashram in Vrindavan have been under intense scrutiny ever since the suspicious death of his disciple. Netizens and gossipmongers are now alleging that Premanand is responsible for the death, and maybe he ain't that spiritual. Even his follower, cricketer Virat Kohli, and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, are facing the heat, alleging that the couple was paid Rs 5 crore to visit his ashram and promote his spirituality among commoners, making him a popular guru. Now, Vivek Sinha has dropped a video in defence of Maharaj, and he even warned naysayers not to cross the limit of decency.

Vivek Sinha reveals Premanand Maharaj offered Rs 20 crore to Virat Kohli?

On his Instagram, Vivek dropped a reel, informing haters that the rumour they're spreading is incomplete. He said, "Market mein ek badi khabar aayi hai ki Virat Kohli ne 5 crore liye hain Vrindavan jaane ke liye, taki Guruji ka promotion ho sake. Lekin yeh khabar aadi hai. Iske baad ki khabar main aapko batata hu. Uske baad shayad Guruji ne bola hoga ki 'Virat, hum tumhe 20 crore denge, ab waha se aana jahan gobar pada hota hai, nange pair, keechad, patthar pe pair ragad ke aana'. Tab thoda promotion zyada ho jayega."

Vivek Sinha warns 'agar mujhe gussa aa gaya na toh...'

He warned gossipmongers to stop spreading baseless rumours and added, "Arey mat karo, bhai. Plesae aisa mat karo. Nahi toh phir aise Zahoor Mistry baithe hai (pointing at himself), gussa aa gaya na...Mat karo bhai, maan jao please, request kar raha hu. Radhe radhe." The clip ends with the visuals of Virat and Anushka going through mud barefoot to reach the ashram, proving their devotion towards Maharaj.

Here's the viral clip of Vivek Sinha

Virat Kohli issues statement, addressing 5 crore payment allegation

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Virat Kohli team issued a statement against the allegations of getting Rs 5 crore from Premanand Maharaj. The note reads, "We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma regarding Mr Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect." It further said, "Mr Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji."The team also urged the media to verify facts before reporting and to report responsibly.