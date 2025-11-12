FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

This ain't the first time Dharmendra got seriously ill. Back in 2015, the veteran superstar was also hospitalised, and millions of his fans celebrated his return. Read on to know Dharamendra's secret of living a long life.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'
Dharamendra Singh Deol
Veteran superstar Dharmendra's return from grave illness is nothing short of a miracle. The masses adore action star Dharam and his family, and it's the result of the millions of prayers for the recovery of the Sholay actor. Well, this isn't the first time Dharamendra strived for life and returned to his fans. A decade ago, Dharmendra was hospitalised after he sustained injuries. 

In 2015, while shooting for the Hindi film Second Hand Husband, co-starring Gippy Grewal (his debut and only Hindi film), and Tina Ahuja, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter. As per the reports, Dharmendra visited South Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after complaining of weakness and even had to undergo an MRI test after he sustained injuries to his shoulder during the shoot of ‘Second Hand Husband’.

According to a few sources, he did not require hospitalisation and was discharged after the tests in May 2015. The actor’s office issued a statement saying, “Currently, he is fine and dubbing for the film.” However, as per PTI, Dharmendra was admitted after he complained of pain in his right shoulder and weakness. "He is here for an overall health check-up as well,” Dr Sanjay Desai, orthopaedic, knee and shoulder specialist at Breach Candy Hospital, told the portal. The health expert confirmed, "As of now, he is fine, talking to everyone. There is nothing to worry about.” 

When Dharmendra thanked fans for being his ultimate strength

Months after the hospitalisation, Dharmendra attended the trailer launch of Second Hand Husband. In that event, Dharmendra was asked about his health, and the journalist wished him well. Dharmendra took the opportunity and thanked fans for being his ultimate strength. He said, "Main pheli hi keh chuka hoon, yeh aapke dilon se nikli jo duayein hai na, woh (pointing towards Almighty) sunta hai. Aapki duayein meri shakti hai (I've told earlier, your prayers do the miracle, it reaches to him. Your blessings are my biggest strength)."

About Dharmendra's current health condition

After the brief hospitalisation, Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 at 7.30 am. The doctor confirmed that the veteran superstar is stable and that his treatment will be continued at home. 

