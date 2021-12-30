Viral video! Dharmendra gives his iconic ‘chakki peesing’ scene a hilarious twist

Dharmendra is well-known for his social media presence. The actor leaves no opportunity to surprise his followers and fans with his outstanding Instagram pictures, which range from beautiful glimpses of his serene life at his farmhouse to sharing his goofy and candid photos. The senior actor recently recreated his legendary 'Chakki Peeecing' dialogue from the hit film 'Sholay.' He posted a video of himself riding while grinding flour, and everyone was blown away by his physical strength.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra posted a video of him that shows him seated on his exercise bike while grinding flour. Alongside it, he wrote, “Cycling cycling cycling and …..chakki peeecing …. and peecing …..and peecing ….Haha.”

The 86-year-old legend, dressed in a white tracksuit, appeared fit as he cycled on his exercise bike, which has a small, non-electric grinder attached on it. Dharmendra tells the camera that he has decided to utilise the desi activity of 'chakki peesna' as an excuse to do some exercise.

Netizens couldn't stop praising the actor for his remarkable efforts as soon as he released the video. Many users expressed their wishes for his good health. One fan commented, “Paaji Tussi Great Ho ALLAH Paak Apko Sihat De . Ameen.” Another said, “Love you Dharam ji. You are an inspiration. Respect to you. Bless you.”

Previously, the ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ actor set significant fitness goals by posting a video of himself doing water aerobics on Instagram.