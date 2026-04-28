FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'

Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch

Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch

'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?

Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account; check step-by-step process

$20 Million Paid Out: Why Traders Across the World are Going to FundedFirm for Real, Sustainable Growth

Did White House dinner assassin not attack Kash Patel because FBI Director is Hindu? Startling revelations here

Viral video: Karan Johar criticise 'hyper-masculnity' of Animal, Dhurandhar, gets brutally trolled: 'This same loser was singing a different tune'

Mukesh Ambani's this firm becomes first Indian company to earn annual profit of $ 10 billion, details here

Vijay Varma on why he did Matka King, similarities between him and Brij Bhatti: 'I came to this city with nothing, made a name for myself'

  • LATEST
Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film'

Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch

Deepika, Ranveer make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy

Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch

Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3): Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her no face wash

LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1

LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance together since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The duo made a low-key yet closely watched appearance at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Tuesday, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 06:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance together since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The duo made a low-key yet closely watched appearance at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Tuesday, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Deepika and Ranveer at the Mumbai airport

Dressed in relaxed attire, Deepika opted for an oversized blue shirt paired with matching pants. Fans couldn't help but notice a subtle baby bump that appeared to be visible, further fueling excitement around the couple's announcement. Ranveer also kept things understated for the outing, dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy denims. He also seemed especially attentive and protective of Deepika, staying close and ensuring a smooth path as they made their way toward the entrance. Unlike their usual warm interactions with photographers, the couple refrained from greeting or posing for the media. Deepika and Ranveer made a swift and coordinated entry into the airport, seemingly prioritising privacy.

Deepika and Ranveer's second pregnancy announcement

On April 19, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a joint post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result. After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

When Ranveer and Deepika shared screen space together

Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in multiple films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), 83 (2021), and Singham Again (2024). In addition to this, the two have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, Finding Fanny (2014) and Cirkus (2023).

Ranveer and Deepika's recent and upcoming films

On the work front, Ranveer has just delivered the two biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller King that releases in December 2026. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action film slated to hit theatres in 2027.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'
Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film'
Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch
Deepika, Ranveer make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy
Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch
Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral
'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?
'On verge of stopping ops': Why are airlines sending SOS to govt?
Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account; check step-by-step process
Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3): Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4
Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details
Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her no face wash
LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1
LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that
Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map
Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement