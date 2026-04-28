Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance together since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The duo made a low-key yet closely watched appearance at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Tuesday, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance together since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The duo made a low-key yet closely watched appearance at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Tuesday, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Deepika and Ranveer at the Mumbai airport

Dressed in relaxed attire, Deepika opted for an oversized blue shirt paired with matching pants. Fans couldn't help but notice a subtle baby bump that appeared to be visible, further fueling excitement around the couple's announcement. Ranveer also kept things understated for the outing, dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy denims. He also seemed especially attentive and protective of Deepika, staying close and ensuring a smooth path as they made their way toward the entrance. Unlike their usual warm interactions with photographers, the couple refrained from greeting or posing for the media. Deepika and Ranveer made a swift and coordinated entry into the airport, seemingly prioritising privacy.

Deepika and Ranveer's second pregnancy announcement

On April 19, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a joint post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result. After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

When Ranveer and Deepika shared screen space together

Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in multiple films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), 83 (2021), and Singham Again (2024). In addition to this, the two have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, Finding Fanny (2014) and Cirkus (2023).

Ranveer and Deepika's recent and upcoming films

On the work front, Ranveer has just delivered the two biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller King that releases in December 2026. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action film slated to hit theatres in 2027.

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