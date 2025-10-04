Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Deepika Padukone makes first public appearence after Kalki 2 exit, bumps into Ranbir Kapoor at.., shares warm hug, netizens react

Deepika Padukone has made her first appearance after Kalki 2's exit, and she bumped into Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Deepika Padukone makes first public appearence after Kalki 2 exit, bumps into Ranbir Kapoor at.., shares warm hug, netizens react
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor
Deepika Padukone might be facing hurdles in her career, especially after getting dropped from two high-profile films- Spirit and Kalki 2, but that didn't stop her from flying high. After her exit from Kalki 2, Deepika made her first public appearance at the Mumbai airport, and little did anyone know that she would bump into her ex-boyfriend, co-star Ranbir Kapoor.  

For her airport OOTD, Deepika chose a grey co-ord set featuring a zip-up collared jacket and wide-legged pinstripe trousers, and paired the look with oversized black sunglasses. Deepika looked relaxed with her easy smile; she hinted at calm amid ongoing speculation.

Inside the terminal, she met Ranbir, and they shared a buggy ride with her Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. For her airport outing, Deepika opted for a grey co-ord set featuring a zip-up collared jacket and wide-legged pinstripe trousers. She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses, small hoop earrings and a sleek bun — the kind of understated glam that has become her signature. Her relaxed vibe and easy smile gave the appearance of calm amid ongoing speculation.

Inside the terminal, she was seen sharing a buggy ride with Ranbir Kapoor, who was also dressed in black. Their quiet interaction instantly set off a buzz online, with fans wondering if it was a chance meeting or a hint at a future collaboration.,lni co-star. Even the Animal actor dressed in black. It seems like they were heading for the same destination. Thus, there are videos of them floating on the internet with Ranbir waiting for Deepika before leaving the airport premises. The two even shared a warm hug before they parted ways.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once dating, and their jodi was considered among the cutest duos. Together, they did Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha, and these films are considered to be the best films of their respective careers. Deepika and Ranbir broke up in 2009, and then he started dating Katrina Kaif, but soon they also parted ways. Ranbir moved on and started dating Alia Bhatt during Brahmastra production, and eventually got married to her in 2022

