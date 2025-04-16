Their new home is truly an architectural masterpiece. It spans the top four floors, 16th to 19th, of a luxury high-rise in Bandra.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to start a new chapter, not just as soon-to-be parents but also as owners of a stunning new home. The couple will soon move into their brand-new sea-facing quadruplex apartment in Bandra Bandstand, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat.

Their new home is truly an architectural masterpiece. It spans the top four floors, 16th to 19th, of a luxury high-rise in Bandra. The apartment offers around 11,266 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,300 square feet of terrace area, giving them a stunning sea view and plenty of room to unwind.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s new home is not just big — it’s beautiful and peaceful too. With amazing sea views and all the comforts they need, it’s the perfect place to welcome their baby girl, Dua. The couple spent over Rs 100 crore on this luxurious space, which now stands as their dream family home.

They are entering an exciting new phase in their lives. After their private wedding in Italy in 2018, they recently shared the joyful news of expecting their first child in September 2024. Deepika has been proudly showing off her baby bump around Mumbai. The couple is set to move into their new luxurious home shortly after the arrival of their daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made significant investments in prime real estate. Along with their new sea-facing apartment in Bandra, they also own a beautiful Rs 22 crore bungalow in Alibaug, which they bought in 2021. These properties offer the couple a perfect blend of luxury city living and tranquil getaways, reflecting their taste for serene, upscale locations.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse into Deepika and Ranveer's new chapter as parents in their stunning Bandra home. As their family grows, this luxurious, sea-facing sanctuary provides the perfect backdrop for creating new memories and starting this exciting journey together.