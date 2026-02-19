Viral video: Days after bail from Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav dances at mehndi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, attended pre-wedding festivities of...

After the release from Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav went straight to his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. A video of the actor dancing at the wedding has also surfaced. Fans are praising him, but some people are not happy with the development.

Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, 12 days after surrendering in a check-bounce case. After coming out of jail, the actor was seen dancing at his niece's wedding. He had previously applied for bail, citing a family wedding. Furthermore, the actor thanked his fans and well-wishers on Instagram for their support during his financial difficulties.

In the viral video, Rajpal Yadav, dressed in a kurta and dhoti, is seen dancing with the women of the house at his niece's wedding. After a while, the actor looks for his wife, and the two dance together for a while. The video is rapidly going viral on the internet. In it, Rajpal Yadav is seen dancing to the song "Sar Se Jo Sarke," while his wife, wearing a saree and a pallu over her head, also joins in.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav requests work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

Rajpal Yadav dances at niece's wedding

Rajpal Yadav's fans have showered love and reactions on the video. One commented, "Waah, kya baat hai!" Another wrote, "Being happy is the greatest success." A fan wrote, "Baki sab jaye bhaad mein." But some people didn't like this. Another wrote, "He's so happy! He played with people's emotions. He committed fraud. He saved money. He got free PR. Everything in one fell swoop. He's brilliantly planned." Another said, "People are happy like this after swallowing 9 crore rupees in debt." Another said, "You'll always have pain, but happiness shouldn't stop in life."

Rajpal Yadav spoke as he came out of jail.

Rajpal Yadav, upon his release from jail, wrote in a separate post on Instagram, "Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad." His fans welcomed him with messages and emojis.

Rajpal Yadav's Check Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail until March 18 in the check-bounce case. On February 17, the Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant, following which he was released from Tihar Jail. According to news agency ANI, his lawyer confirmed this and stated that the release warrant was issued following the court's order.

Rajpal Yadav granted bail

A day earlier, on Monday, the Delhi High Court heard Rajpal Yadav's bail plea and granted him interim bail until March 18. Previously, the court had directed his lawyer to deposit Rs 1.5 crore in the name of the company from which the loan was taken by 3 pm as a condition for bail. The amount was deposited as directed, following which the court granted him interim bail.