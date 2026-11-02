Viral video: Bomb threat couldn't stop Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans, superstar continues his Sunday tradition with THIS major change

A few days back, there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan's life was in danger, with a bomb threat at his home. However, even in such delicate situations, Bachchan continued his Sunday tradition.

Amid the security threat, with an alleged plan to bomb his home, Amitabh Bachchan didn't stop his Sunday tradition of meeting his countless fans. Every Sunday, Bachchan made sure to step outside his home in Juhu to wave at the huge hoard of fans. On November 1, 2026, Big B risked his life but decided not to break the decades-old custom. On Sunday evening, Amitabh opened the gates of his home and stepped out, but this time he was guarded in a huge bulletproof glass box. The Sholay actor didn't disappoint his fans, and amid the tight security, he made sure to greet his followers by joining hands.

Even Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan was seen standing behind the megastar, like a shadow, protecting his Paa. Jr Bachchan was seen wearing a blue denim shirt. Fans and netizens lauded Abhishek for being so protective towards his father.

Watch the video

— Sunanda Acharya (@Sunanda_Iam) November 2, 2026

What is the threat to Amitabh Bachchan?

Soon after the Tiger Shroff firing attack, reports came in that the shooters did a recce of several other Bollywood actors' abodes, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, an email with a bomb threat allegedly targeting Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in late October. A school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area received the mail. The police shortly initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited. It is still not clear whether the threat specifically mentioned Bachchan’s Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalow.

About Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Currently, Big B is busy shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently shared a health update, revealing that he needs more rest to recover. Bachchan makes sure to regularly communicate with fans through his blog and social media accounts. Earlier, he mentioned that doctors had advised him to take a break from his daily hectic routine. In a post on his Tumblr blog last week, the actor discussed his road to recovery and the requirement to give rest to his body. He wrote, "Yet more rest needed... adjusting... thinking and wondering... the human body and its uniqueness."