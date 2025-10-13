Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'

Bollywood's celebrated costume designer Manish Malhotra held a star-studded Diwali bash on Sunday, and the biggest highlight of the evening was the iconic reunion of Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta.

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta are among the iconic on-screen duos that hold great nostalgia among millennials or Gen-Y. Almost every 90s' kid has either grooved to the song 'Soldier Soldier', or loved watching the Abbas-Mastan gripping action thriller. Bobby and Preity still possess so much love, and we got an evident proof of it recently. On Sunday, Bollywood's celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra held a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai. Among the who's who of Bollywood, Bobby and Preity's reunion became a major highlight of the party.

Before entering Manish Malhotra's bash, guests were supposed to pose on the red carpet for the media. In one of the videos, Preity Zinta was seen posing for the paps, and suddenly Bobby Deol appeared from her side, making it the most unexpected photobomb. Bobby welcomed Preity with a warm hug, placing his hand on her head with affection. The actors came together and posed for the media. Then, Preity walked to Bobby's wife, Tanya Deol, and they shared a hug. This reunion was a big surprise, and easily the best part of the bash.

Fans say 'Naiyo-Naiyo' to Bobby-Preity's reunion

The reunion of Bobby and Preity went viral on Instagram, with several fans commenting on their 'alluring, timeless charm'. A netizen wrote, "Dono ko dekh ke soldier movie yaad aagayi. Bobby ki age ho gayi, but dekh le ladkiya hamesha young hi lagti he ladke ke saamne." Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps. Soldier soldier, meethi baatein bol kar." One of the netizens wrote, "Bring back @iambobbydeol and @realpz in Soldier 2, Mr. @rameshtaurani. We miss them so much." An internet user remembered their song from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and wrote, "Stay away from Kiss of Love."

For the unversed, Preity made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Deol's Soldier (1998). The film was a major commercial success, which instantly established Zinta as one of the biggest actresses. Nine years after Soldier, Preity and Bobby again came together for Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), and despite the weak box office outcome, their pairing won praise.