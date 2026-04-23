Viral video: Binnu Dhillon lashes out at censor board, delaying his film for a cuss word: 'Dhurandhar jaisi films mein ma-bhen ki gaaliyan chalti hai'

Binnu Dhillon is miffed with the CBFC for delaying his film Khushkhabri over one cuss word. He went on to criticise the board publicly, citing how Dhurandhar faced little to no trouble in certification, despite having multiple swears and abusive language.

Actor Binnu Dhillon is miffed, furious, and frustrated with the 'partiality' of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Binnu's upcoming film, Khushkhabri, struggled to obtain its censor certificate and was finally cleared after 6 cuts. The film was originally scheduled for an April 17 release, but it got delayed for a week, due to one curse word. Recently, Binnu made a public appearance and, while interacting with the media, questioned why regional cinema is facing so much trouble from the CBFC, even as films like Dhurandhar are released easily despite strong abusive language. Binnu called out how Punjabi films are facing trouble with the CBFC.

Why did Khushkhabri get delayed?

Binnu informed that his film, Khushkhabri's trailer and songs were passed by the Censor Board, but their film got stuck due to the word 'ra*dirona'. Binnu explained why the film got delayed, "17 ko release thi, 16 ko hume pata chala ki hume censor nahi mila hai. Bilkul chota sa shabd tha 'ra*dirona', aur 6 cuts lagaye censor ne. Toh phir hume cuts implement kiye, and dobaara dikhayi, toh isi liye hum late ho gaye (It was scheduled to release on the 17th, but on the 16th, we found out that we hadn’t received censor approval. There was just a very small word, ‘ra*dirona’, and the censor board imposed 6 cuts. So we implemented those cuts and showed it again, which is why we got delayed)."

Watch Binnu Dhillon calling out Dhurandhar for getting away from the censor

Binnu on Dhurandhar getting a censor certificate easily

The Kala Shah Kala actor further cites how CBFC allows films like Dhurandhar, which have strong language. "Hum Punjab mein, ya Hindustan mein dekhte hai, Dhurandhar jaise filmein, jis mein teri maa ki, teri bhen ki ke neeche baat hi nahi hoti. Woh movie koi aap koi censor nahi lagate, koi cuts nahi lagate. Par yeh bhed-bhav Punjabi cinema ke saath kyu ho rahi hai (In Punjab, or even across India, we see films like *Dhurandhar*, where the dialogue doesn’t go below abusive lines like ‘teri maa ki’ or ‘teri behen ki.’ No one seems to apply censorship to those films or impose any cuts. But why is this kind of discrimination happening with Punjabi cinema?)"

Dhurandhar was not censored for its abusive language?

Dhurandhar franchise, particularly Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has strong abusive language. There are curse words that were passed by the CBFC. However, whenever a character swears by calling out a woman (teri maa ki, bhen ki), they were muted. Cuss words associated with women do get muted or even cut. So, Dhurandhar has also been censored, and Binnu's claims aren't entirely accurate. Khushkhabri will finally release on April 24, 2026.

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react