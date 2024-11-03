Rajpal Yadav was asked to comment on his latest apology video about bursting firecrackers on Diwali. He got visibly angry and snatched the journalist’s phone who was recording his answers on video.

Rajpal Yadav was recently caught snatching a journalist’s phone on camera during his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP. The journalist shared a video in which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor can be seen taking media questions. However, he got visibly agitated when the journalist asked him about his clarification on his statement on Diwali.

For those unaware, Yadav faced backlash over his recent request to fans about not bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. However, later he deleted the post and shared an apology video, wherein he said, “Hello friends. Best wishes for Diwali! Two days ago, a video was shared on my social media handles, which I got removed at once. I profusely apologise to whoever was offended by the video from around the world. I wish you celebrate Diwali with fanfare, and be healthy and busy. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

In a recent interaction, Yadav was asked to comment about his latest apology video. He got visibly angry and snatched the journalist’s phone who was recording his answers on video. He was also asked about what his current film line-up looks like, and he replied that the audience gets to see him every 1.5 months now. “Film actor Rajpal Yadav reached Palia town of Lakhimpur Kheri district in UP today, where he got so angry at a question asked by a journalist that he tried to snatch the mobile phone of the journalist asking the question and drop it, the video of which is now going viral,” the journalist captioned post.

Meanwhile, Yadav reprised his role as ‘Chhota Pandit’ in the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film opened to positive reviews upon release on November 1, 2024. The film minted Rs 72 crores at the domestic box office.