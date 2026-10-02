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Viral video: Before CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke spotted outside Mannat, his fan says 'nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan' due to him, netizens react

A female fan of Abhijeet Dipke got overwhelmed after meeting him near Mannat. She went on to claim that nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan, but at him. This comment left netizens and SRK's fans furious.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Before CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke spotted outside Mannat, his fan says 'nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan' due to him, netizens react
Abhijeet Dipke with his fan (Image source: Screengrab)
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Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke has initiated the new movement, Jail Bharo Andolan, a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. After pushing Dharmendra Pradhan to resign from his position as Education Minister, Abhijeet has now demanded that Gyanesh quit due to lapses in the elections, including the SIR. Before Abhijeet took Mumbai's Shivaji Park by storm with his protest, he was seen roaming the streets of Bandra. Abhijeet took a walk at Bandstand, near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, and an admirer recognised and interacted with him. His team uploaded their interaction, and it went viral on the internet. 

Abhijeet Dipke fans claimed people are not looking at SRK, but at him 

A lady who is a follower of Abhijeet Dipke spotted him while driving her car. She halted near the walkway and called out to Dipke to share her feelings about him. The woman thanked Abhijeet for standing against the system for the interest of students. Dipke's team member told him that she had joined the CJP protest against Dharmendra Pradhan. Abhijeet asked if she would join the protest against Gyanesh as well. Later, Dipke admitted that he's a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and that's why he decided to visit Bandra Bandstand to take a closer look at SRK's abode. Dipke's female admirer made a huge claim and told him, "Nobody is looking at Shah Rukh. They're looking at you." Abhijeet humbly acknowledged her, but confessed that he's also a big fan of SRK.

Watch the viral clip 

Netizens' reaction to the clip

As expected, the video went viral, with mixed reactions from the netizens. While Dipke fans felt honoured by the comment. A majority of netizens called it a 'scripted PR video'. An internet user wrote, "Very good script …. He is always with the camera and team when such a coincidence happens." Another internet user wrote, "Ye jyada hogaya murkkh." One of the netizens wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan ke sath comparison? BC andhi hai kya."

Also read: Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but..

 

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