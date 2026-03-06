Viral video: Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor pregnant, actress expecting first child with Milind Chandwani? Couple breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Recently, Avika Gor made headlines after the paparazzi captured her health scare. Avika's vomiting during the recent public appearance led to speculations that she's expecting her first child with Milind Chandwani. However, the couple broke the silence and addressed the burning question.

Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor and her husband, entrepreneur Milind Chandwani, made headlines for the pregnancy rumours. Recently, Avika and Milind were spotted in the city. While posing, Avika felt uneasy, and she decided to throw up. Avika rushed behind a pillar, leaving Milind and the paps worried. The video went viral, and despite the clear instruction not to record Avika from Milind, the paps captured the moment, and it sparked the speculation of Avika welcoming her first child with Milind.

However, the couple has not set the record straight, and they decided to reveal the real reason behind this viral video, which is nothing but for a new brand campaign titled Bas 2 Min. The relatable TVC that highlights how quickly drama can unfold in everyday life.

Avika Gor ain't pregnant

The couple had recently found themselves at the centre of pregnancy rumours circulating online. What follows is a beautifully crafted short drama film that gently addresses the speculation while reflecting the emotional rollercoaster that can unfold in just a few minutes. The video opens with Avika and Milind reacting to the sudden chatter circulating online. As notifications flood their phones, the situation spirals into a tense moment when they decide to take a pregnancy test - leading to a two-minute wait filled with nerves, curiosity, and anticipation. The film ultimately reveals the test result as negative, closing the loop on the rumours. The couple then turns to OTT platform, Kuku TV, to watch their favourite short drama, seamlessly weaving the format that fits naturally into everyday life.

Watch Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's clarification on pregnancy rumours

Avika Gor on pregnancy rumours

Speaking about the campaign, Avika Gor said, “When there’s speculation around your personal life, it can quickly become overwhelming. But moments like these also remind you that life’s smallest moments can carry a lot of emotion — the key is to take it in stride.”

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's marriage

Avika Gor, popularly known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, married her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on 30 September 2025. The wedding was unique because it took place on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

Before marrying, Avika and Milind dated for five years, and in 2025, they decided to spend the lifetime. A few parts of the wedding ceremony were shown on Pati Patni Aur Panga.