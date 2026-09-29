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Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'

Badshah dropped a video post soon after his ex-wife, Isha Rikhi, got evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Read on to learn more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST

Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'
Badshah, Isha Rikhi (Image source: Instagram)
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Bigg Boss 20: Badshah's ex-wife, Isha Rikhi, has become the latest contestant to be evicted from the house. Soon after her eviction, Badshah posted a reel on her Instagram that went viral. In the video, in a distressed voice, with a bad throat, Badshah thanked his fans for their support and expressed gratitude for their love. Indirectly, Badshah thanked fans for not judging him and for calling him the biggest reason for their separation. From the very start, Isha Rikhi was expected to go all out against the rapper. On the contrary, Isha hardly mentioned him or discussed their brief marital courtship. 

What did Badshah say to his fans? 

In the video, Badshah said, "Hello, kaise ho aap sab log? I just want to thank you for all the love, blessings, and the support. That's it. Just taking this moment to show my gratitude to all of you." Badshah apologised for his bad throat and continued, "I'm not well. But I love you."

Here's the viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

How netizens reacted to Badshah's video

Several fans of Badshah continued supporting him and advised him to stay strong. However, a few netizens had a different feeling. An internet user wrote, "senty hogye bhai aaj." Another internet user wrote, "Aree bhai esa mat karo, main aap ko spot karuga." One of the internet users wrote, "Bhai koi galat kadam mat uthana." 

Badshah shared his initial reaction to Isha Rikhi's eviction, but later deleted it

Before this reel, Badshah shared a story where he's reacting to Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar segment, when he announced Isha's name as the evicted member. Badshah was laughing when Khan ridiculed Isha's confidence, but later he deleted the video. 

Also read: Viral video: Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video of nikaah, fans say 'Uditi Singh, Love Gill is not 1% of her'

About Badshah and Isha Rikhi's marriage 

For the unversed, Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi had an intimate, private wedding in March 2026 after dating for about four years. However, in August 2026, the couple posted identical statements on their Instagram Stories confirming they had mutually decided to part ways and move forward on separate paths, requesting privacy from fans and the media. Badshah and Isha shocked everyone after announcing their separation after just five months.

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