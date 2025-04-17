A recent fashion event in Mumbai turned into a hotbed of controversy when a video of an awkward interaction between Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan went viral.

Babil Khan, actor and son of the late Irrfan Khan, expressed his disappointment with the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He told them that he was genuinely hurt by their actions, which appeared to be linked to his recent viral video with Huma Qureshi.

Babil addressed the incident directly, telling the paparazzi, “Kaand kar diya tumlog ne parso... Kyu aise faltu mein? Kya tha vo? Ajeeb sa tha vo... Bahut bura laga, sach mein,” before walking away. In response, some of the paps were heard apologising to him.

As Babil walked away, Huma was heard telling a friend that she wanted to "slap that boy," sparking speculation about what had transpired between them. The video of their tense exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens buzzing about the apparent friction between the two actors.

A viral video shows an awkward interaction between Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan after a costume party. Babil complains, "Usne phone bhi nahi uthaaya mera" (She didn't even pick up my call). Huma tries to brush it off, saying, "Later we will talk haa" (We'll talk later). When Babil presses further, asking "Wo gussa hai mujhse?" (Is she angry with me?), Huma replies, "I have no idea. Sorry." As Babil leaves, Huma is heard telling a friend, "I want to slap that boy." The video has sparked speculation about what caused the tension between them.

The incident unfolded at a star-studded event where Bollywood celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tanishaa, and others, had gathered to showcase their fashion sense in their OTT-inspired looks.