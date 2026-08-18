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Viral video: Baba Ramdev BLASTS Kangana Ranaut for calling Gen Z 'generation gutter', calls it 'bigade hue dimaag ki nishani': 'Unke pehle ke karname...'

Kangana Ranaut would have never imagined that Baba Ramdev, the yogi she spoke highly about, would have slammed her so bluntly.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 09:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Baba Ramdev BLASTS Kangana Ranaut for calling Gen Z 'generation gutter', calls it 'bigade hue dimaag ki nishani': 'Unke pehle ke karname...'
Baba Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Kangana Ranaut's remark about Gen Z continues to haunt him, and now his favourite person has also openly slammed her for calling the youth 'generation gutter'. The National Award-winning actress-politician had never imagined that Baba Ramdev, whom she often spoke of in high regard, had now gone against her and even questioned her sanity. Recently, Baba Ramdev attended a special programme of TV9 Bharatvarsh, and when the host asked Ramdev to share his thoughts on BJP MP Ranaut calling Gen Z 'generation gutter', the entrepreneur yogi claimed that a person who criticises the youth has an unstable mind. 

Yeh bigade hue dimaag ki nishaani hai: Baba Ramdev

Sharing his take on Kangana, Baba Ramdev asked about her, "Unka qualification kya hai? Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai? Jawani kaisi rahi hai? Pehle ke karname kaise rahe hain (What are their qualifications? What was their childhood like? What was their youth like? What has her past been like)?" He further added, "Main aise logon ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahta. Aise desh ke kisi bhi naujawan ko gutter bolna, yeh bigade hue dimaag ki nishani hai. Galat baat hai (I do not want to talk about such people. Calling youth 'gutter' is a sign of an unstable mind. It is wrong)."

Watch the viral video of Baba Ramdev on Kangana Ranaut

Baba Ramdev admits he can't overlook a mistake even if it's from his admirer

Ramdev added that the BJP party should keep Kangana in line. When the journalist added that she has been his admirer, he asked, "Woh meri prashansa kare toh main unke gunaah ki lipa-poti kar du (If she praises me, I will cover up her mistakes)?" Ramdev praised the Gen Z and added, "Kisi bhi jati-varg, samuday, yuva koi jaati nahi, us mein sab hai. Aaj yuva apnae aap bahut badi takat hai, usse koi nakar nahi sakta (The youth do not belong to any single caste—they encompass everything. Today, the youth themselves constitute a formidable force; this is something that cannot be denied)." This moment went viral, and netizens are hailing it as an 'Absolute Cinema' moment.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals BIGGEST REGRET of life, massive guilt of not spending more than 10 days with THIS person: 'In race to achieve...'

 

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