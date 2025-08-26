Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At the trailer launch of her new film, Love in Vietnam, Avneet Kaur didn't shy away from talking about the incident that made her a star overnight.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 12:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Avneet Kaur is getting ready for the release of her new film, Love in Vietnam. At the trailer launch, she was asked about the support she’s been receiving from well-known people on social media, especially after the recent Virat Kohli incident. Smiling, Avneet said, “Pyaar badhta rahe. May the love keep coming.”

The buzz started on April 30, when Avneet posted photos of herself in a green crop top and a printed wrap skirt. Fans quickly noticed that Virat Kohli had liked the post, but soon unliked it. This small action set off a wave of reactions online. Some fans teased him, saying, “Kohli saab, what is this behaviour?” while another commented, “Akaay beta, papa ko phone do.”

Watch the viral video

As the screenshots spread, Virat clarified the situation on Instagram. He explained, “While clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm mistakenly registered a like. There was no intention behind it. Please don’t make unnecessary assumptions.”

Adding to the chatter, both Virat and Avneet were seen at Wimbledon 2025, watching the match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. Virat shared a photo of Djokovic playing, writing, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.” Around the same time, Avneet also posted stories from the game. Virat has been married to actress Anushka Sharma since December 2017, and the couple are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

About Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is a young Indian actress, dancer, and social media star who started her career as a child artist. She first got noticed on dance reality shows and later went on to act in TV serials like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where people really loved her as Princess Yasmine. Over time, she shifted towards films and also built a huge following on Instagram and YouTube with her style, reels, and travel content. On the work front, Avneet will soon be seen with Shantanu Maheshwari in Love in Vietnam. The romantic drama will be released in cinemas on September 12, 2025.

